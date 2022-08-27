Fans question the logic and justice behind how differently Hollywood has treated Will Smith and Ezra Miller
It is common knowledge now that Warner Bros. is going forward with releasing its $200 million dollar film The Flash despite all the controversies surrounding its leading star, Ezra Miller. Not only are the DC fans having a hard time gulping down the fact that the film will still see the light of day with Miller playing DC’s fastest man alive, but also many can’t help but call out that the actor barely got a slap on their wrist for their controversial actions, which is nothing compared to how Hollywood reacted to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.
While Smith’s inability to rein in his temper for 20 seconds got him banned from the Academy for the next ten years, Miller has been seemingly forgiven for their string of badly-judged decisions. From facing charges of drug possession, facing restraining orders for blatantly assaulting people, to grooming minors, Miller has been the center of many controversies for a very long time. Needless to say, they have been bringing some very negative attention to the film and are partly responsible for all the bleak predictions of the DCEU’s future.
And yet, it seems like it is all already in the past after Miller met up with Warner Bros. Chairpersons Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy recently to apologize for the way they have been behaving. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, what prompted Miller to clean their act was learning that The Flash could be canceled as a consequence. Apparently, the actor wasn’t bothered by “the stream of bad headlines, they were spooked by the notion of the film getting canceled and jolted to take action.”
So, yep, looks like that’s all Miller will be facing. Meanwhile, many reports cropped up about Will Smith projects in development — like Netflix’s thriller Fast & Loose and Sony Pictures’ Bad Boys 4 — being put on hold after the Oscar fiasco. Smith fans have pointed out how unfairly the actor has been treated, highlighting that his one action pales in comparison to what Miller has been up to.
Many were also bothered by Discovery CEO David Zaslav sharing how “very excited” he is for the upcoming The Flash, which according to him is “terrific.”
Some are trying to find the logical reason as to why Will Smith and Ezra Miller were treated differently.
Miller recently apologized for their actions and revealed that they are “undergoing treatment” for their mental health issues. But it is evident that the actor’s apology was not what saved The Flash — as Zaslav had already given the doubtful release of the film his green light earlier this month.