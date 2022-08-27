Fans question the logic and justice behind how differently Hollywood has treated Will Smith and Ezra Miller

It is common knowledge now that Warner Bros. is going forward with releasing its $200 million dollar film The Flash despite all the controversies surrounding its leading star, Ezra Miller. Not only are the DC fans having a hard time gulping down the fact that the film will still see the light of day with Miller playing DC’s fastest man alive, but also many can’t help but call out that the actor barely got a slap on their wrist for their controversial actions, which is nothing compared to how Hollywood reacted to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

While Smith’s inability to rein in his temper for 20 seconds got him banned from the Academy for the next ten years, Miller has been seemingly forgiven for their string of badly-judged decisions. From facing charges of drug possession, facing restraining orders for blatantly assaulting people, to grooming minors, Miller has been the center of many controversies for a very long time. Needless to say, they have been bringing some very negative attention to the film and are partly responsible for all the bleak predictions of the DCEU’s future.

And yet, it seems like it is all already in the past after Miller met up with Warner Bros. Chairpersons Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy recently to apologize for the way they have been behaving. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, what prompted Miller to clean their act was learning that The Flash could be canceled as a consequence. Apparently, the actor wasn’t bothered by “the stream of bad headlines, they were spooked by the notion of the film getting canceled and jolted to take action.”

So, yep, looks like that’s all Miller will be facing. Meanwhile, many reports cropped up about Will Smith projects in development — like Netflix’s thriller Fast & Loose and Sony Pictures’ Bad Boys 4 — being put on hold after the Oscar fiasco. Smith fans have pointed out how unfairly the actor has been treated, highlighting that his one action pales in comparison to what Miller has been up to.

Will Smith's movies stopped being shown on various tv channels after the slap but I can still turn on the tv and see a movie with Ezra Miller in it



What's that all about — 🐯 Téa 🐰 (@T3A_Flo) August 21, 2022

Ezra Miller shouldn't get a slap on the wrist and Will Smith punishment was an overreaction, 10 years? crazy. The Flash should just be cancelled because I can't support someone who did all that. https://t.co/Gukc8ltH7I — GrapeJuice (@BurtonGrape) August 25, 2022

I have a question.



If Will Smith is banned from the Oscars for 10 years for slapping Chris Rock, does that mean Ezra Miller is banned for life over the numerous crimes committed over the years? — Matt Trinh (@matttrinh) August 24, 2022

Ezra Miller is gonna get off Scott free, while Will Smith is gonna get excommunicated from Hollywood for slapping one man. Nice. — Dave Martz (@mechman636) August 26, 2022

Many were also bothered by Discovery CEO David Zaslav sharing how “very excited” he is for the upcoming The Flash, which according to him is “terrific.”

White dudes can get away with ANYTHING. Will Smith had how many projects drop (including a completed movie) and these dudes are rallying around Ezra Miller like, “Did you see this? These are Nolan numbers!”🙄🙃 https://t.co/A0ZXWqrHK9 — Rob Hagans (@BspectacledMofo) August 27, 2022

Interesting how Will Smith slapped one dude and was essentially excommunicated from Hollywood, but Ezra Miller can assault people around the world, kidnap children, and start a cult and still be welcomed back with open arms. — Zoë Rose Bryant (@ZoeRoseBryant) August 26, 2022

the lengths that WB are going for reputational repair on Ezra Miller really makes you think the only thing Will Smith did wrong is not have a multi-million dollar project be currently unreleased — mat ⬇️ köln (@pillowfort) August 27, 2022

Some are trying to find the logical reason as to why Will Smith and Ezra Miller were treated differently.

Even though what Ezra Miller did was infinitely worse, the reason why Will Smith got so much more backlash was because his mistake was broadcasted for millions to see, Ezra's wasn't. https://t.co/acSTDZAOPp — Hannah Nicole Paul (@HannahNPaul) August 24, 2022

The average movie goer hears the name Ezra Miller and doesn’t have a clue as to who he is. Will Smith is a world renowned, critically acclaimed actor and has been so for 2 decades. Differences. Levels. Consequences. — VStokes (@SoSoStoked) August 24, 2022

Where are these Ezra Miller supporters that the Will Smith-two-wrongs-make-a-right Twitter keeps talking about? I'm on geek and gay Twitter, YouTube and TikTok and I haven't found one. The only thing I'm seeing is a 250 to 300 million dollar film fighting to recoup some coins. 🙇🏿‍♂️ https://t.co/tMGzQmQTaa — I Summon The Full Power of The Storm (@DNA56165728) August 27, 2022

Miller recently apologized for their actions and revealed that they are “undergoing treatment” for their mental health issues. But it is evident that the actor’s apology was not what saved The Flash — as Zaslav had already given the doubtful release of the film his green light earlier this month.