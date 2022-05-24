Fans theorize that ‘She-Hulk’ could feature a ‘Venom’ Easter Egg

It became clear that Kevin Feige was actively seeking to distance himself from Sony’s Spider-Man Universe in the mid-credits scene of No Way Home, which was ultimately useless and ineffective in the long run bar the tiny little sliver of symbiote being left behind in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Fans lost their minds when the stinger of Venom: Let There Be Carnage shifted Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock into a new reality, one where Tom Holland was suited, booted, and swinging around New York City as the web-slinging superhero. However, despite the overwhelming sense of joy that came with seeing Hardy’s intrepid reporter appear in mainline MCU canon, he was sent packing back to his own pocket of the multiverse just as quickly.

However, MCU enthusiasts love few things more than making connections and joining dots that may or may not be there, with an image from the first full-length trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law raising a few eyebrows among the online community.

Of course, there’s no reason why it can’t be the exact same bar, and it very well may be, but that doesn’t mean there’s going to be any references to the Lethal Protector. Then again, should the She-Hulk scene in question take place in the same location, and the same bartender drops by for an unexpected cameo appearance, then we can expect heads to explode.

Based on Morbius, Feige won’t want anything to do with the Sony side of things, but that won’t stop supporters from pushing for a full-blown Venom appearance one day in the future.