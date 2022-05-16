Marvel Fans Already Joking About A Kevin Feige-Led ‘Morbius' Incursion

Feige has to be wondering what the hell Sony are even trying to accomplish.

Despite being one of the worst-reviewed Marvel Comics adaptations of all-time, one that hardly put much of a dent in the box office, Morbius has turned out to be the gift that keeps on giving among the online community.

Whether it’s the tongue-in-cheek demands for a sequel, the litany of “It’s Morbin’ Time!” memes, the steadfast belief that it’s become the first film in history to earn a Morbillion dollars at the box office, or the various spins on the #MorbiusSweep trend, Jared Leto’s debut as the Living Vampire has secured an unlikely wave of long-lasting popularity as an ironic cult favorite.

Even though Sony doesn’t appear to have a clue what its doing, as evidenced by the awful post-credits scenes added during the extensive reshoots, which were then removed from some theatrical prints before being restored on the digital release that leaked online early, fans are already joking about Kevin Feige doing his damndest to distance Morbius from the Marvel Cinematic Universe forever.

Next MCU movie Fiege gonna say this caused an incursion and the entire Morbius-verse was wiped out https://t.co/8wS7zrNrtX — Steven Spoilsberg (@heavyspoilers) May 15, 2022

Secret wars is gunna be vs sony verse. Calling it rn. — Xephyr001 (@Xephyr001) May 15, 2022

MCU wouldn't sully the MCU brand by merging their properties with Sony's current Spiderverse. MCU only deals with Holland's Spidey. — Comic Book Recaps (@TTHOOM) May 16, 2022

Why does Vulture sound like the guy from Toonami? — RomanMissTheRage (@RomanBigBallerT) May 15, 2022

I really hope not. The MCU has been kinda bland as of late. Let Sony have a turn and let's see what happens. — ZanPack2 (@ZanPack2) May 15, 2022

I heard a rumor that it actually got changed, now they don’t mention Spider-Man I guess, but I won’t pay to see the movie again lol so I can’t confirm — Shin Tamashí (Draven) (@KhonshuComics) May 16, 2022

I hope that Fiege still uses Toomes. And straight up says "Nah, that's from the multiverse or something." — Lil Talent (@IsaacGrah13) May 15, 2022

Doctor strange 3:

Clea: “Stephen! There’s an incursion happening right now on earth 2647!!”

Strange: “the one with venom and morbius?”

Clea: “yes! There’s still time to stop it, let’s go!!!”

Strange: pic.twitter.com/V2sM4v3DPP — Michael🏳️‍🌈 has seen MOM🥹 (@Michaeljoh20) May 15, 2022

Thanks to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness introducing the concept of incursion, the MCU has another get out jail free storytelling device with which to reset the fabric of any chosen reality.

Feige hasn’t set a word about Sony’s Spider-Man Universe in public, though, but you’ve got to imagine that he’s secretly been banging his head against the wall of his office, and that’s even if he bothered to watch Morbius to see how the rival studio are attempting to ride on his game-changingly successful coattails.