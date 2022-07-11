DC fans think its time for a live-action adaptation of this classic Superman film

As DCEU films continue their questionable performance at the box office, and amidst the constant production of Batman content, fans have suggested that DC should give their Superman animated films a live-action adaptation. And out of everything that was released, they’ve suggested that Superman vs. The Elite is perfect for the big screen as a live-action reboot.

Reddit user u/SchlongSchlock shared a clip of the 2012 animated film, Superman vs. The Elite on r/DCcomics. They believe that now is the perfect time to turn this fairly recent animated film into a live-action adaptation.

For those who don’t know what this film is about, it’s about an anti-hero group called The Elite who team up with Superman. But later, the two are at odds after Superman wasn’t fond of their methods.

Fans agreed with OP, saying that DC is better off producing animated content rather than sticking to live-action. Thye also agreed that the animation industry deserves more respect and that it shouldn’t be looked down upon as they can tell compelling stories, even if it takes a long time to make.

Some have suggested that this film can be part of DC’s Superman and Lois. However, it needs to be adjusted slightly so it would fit the show. However, some thought it might not fit the show’s theme about Superman and Lois taking care of a family.

Others have pointed out that this film was ‘somewhat’ already adapted in CW’s Supergirl — the anti-hero group made an appearance in season 4 of the show.

However, some pointed out that if this film does receive a live-action reboot, DC might ruin it and perform poorly like the other DC live-action films. They also believed that requesting a live-action adaptation just continues to invalidate the efforts of the animation industry.

It seems like fans are revisiting DC’s animated content as they continue to wait on the next DC film. And while it is interesting to see a live-action adaptation of their animated shows and films, maybe it’s best to leave them be. We’ve all seen what Disney has done for their live-action adaptations of their classic animated films, who’s to say that DC won’t do the same?