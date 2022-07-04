DC fans call out Warner Bros. for always using ‘Batman’ characters

Some DC fans have had enough of the label’s most respected character — at least on the big screen. Redditor Electronic_Lab5486 filed the first grievance against Batman‘s cinematic monopoly by posting a meme in r/DC_Cinematic.

The first part contains fictional dialog from DC Comics that reads, “We have a large universe, with so many deep and interesting characters you can adapt.” The second part is a fictional response from WB (via a picture of Harley Quinn), which says, “Or . . . we get Batman!”

The meme has over 1600 upvotes and plenty of supportive comments.

However, most responses, including those at the top, disagree with the meme.

Beyond disagreement, many commenters believe that the meme is simply inaccurate. “I don’t even know how you can say this,” wrote Calm_Garage_3030 before listing several non-Batman related DC projects released in just the last three years, including Shazam, Aquaman, Peacemaker, and WW84. Moreover, the Redditor listed several non-Batman DC projects that are upcoming, such as Black Adam, Blue Beetle, and The Flash. “Anyone that still said this thing either don’t have interest in these other projects or just [sic] straight out ignoring them,” they concluded.

“The DCEU hasn’t even had a Batman Solo movie,” Mrwolfman313 added. Although other Redditors countered that Batman and his cast of characters dominate animated movies and TV shows, the consensus seems to be that Warner Bros. is focusing on marginalized DC characters. As for Batman projects being more popular, slamdunksundayy implored people to blame the “shitbag” fans rather than Warner Bros.