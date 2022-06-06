Since the 2000s, Spider-Man live-action adaptations have been brought to life by three extremely lovable actors: Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and most recently, Tom Holland. Now, a viral tweet seems to show that many fans are in agreement that Stranger Things actor Joe Keery would have also been a good fit, if given the opportunity to portray the web-slinging superhero.

The tweet has racked up over 160,000 likes and 16,000 retweets. The caption simply reads, “Is it just me or wouldn’t Joe Keery have been a good Peter Parker/Spider-Man?”, and was accompanied by four proof-of-concept photos showing the star in glasses from his role in Free Guy, giving off the perfect Spidey nerd vibe.

Is it just me or wouldn’t Joe Keery have been a good Peter Parker/Spider-Man? pic.twitter.com/sd2l63FQmo — CAPTAIN_117 (@captain_117) June 4, 2022

Reactions to the post were mixed, with some fans agreeing, and others recommending other superheroes and even villains that they believe would perfectly suit Keery, but at least it got people talking.

It is a weird approach, but also an interesting choice, I like it — Giovanni03.0 (@Speedgi0) June 5, 2022

I kinda agree. Reminds me of the Nicholas Hammond version of Peter Parker. 🤷 https://t.co/uXyp8n5wgn pic.twitter.com/rZ9IkZjMty — Aaron L (@Gold_Bugg) June 6, 2022

If I want Joe Kerry in the MCU, he'd be great as Omega the Unknown, Cyclops or Justice. https://t.co/2NzT19okih — SJWJamesBond Wants Nazis Banned ︽✵︽ Agent of GIRL (@mvbrat91) June 5, 2022

He and Andrew Garfield have basically the same energy. — Nicholas Moore says ACAB (@NicholasMoore16) June 5, 2022

Counterpoint: Joe Keery would make a great Cyclops for the X-Men pic.twitter.com/eLVIlI02Md — Perihelion_Studios (@PerihelionStud1) June 5, 2022

Had the same thought, with the multiverse he could at least be one of them — Devin (@Dblazed91) June 5, 2022

Keery most definitely still has a long career ahead of him, but any chances of playing Spider-Man would have to be variant from the multiverse, as the actor is 30 years old and wouldn’t exactly be a prime candidate for the high school version that’s been the most popular over the years.

While fans continue to swoon at the idea, they can always catch him on Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things, where he stars as Steve Harrington, one of the most acclaimed characters on the show, with some of the finest character developments (and greatest heads of hair) in recent television.