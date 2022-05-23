‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ headed to HBO Max this month

Merlin’s Beard, fans of the wizarding world rejoice! If you missed seeing the latest installment of the Fantastic Beasts series Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore in theaters, it is about to be a whole lot easier for you to view it while wearing your pajamas. HBO stated in a press release that Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore will be available to stream on HBO Max beginning on Monday, May 30.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore picks up where the Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald left off. Professor Albus Dumbledore, played by Jude Law, and dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald, played by Mads Mikkelsen, who took over the role from Johnny Depp, have a blood pact between them which prevents them from fighting each other directly. Because of this, Dumbledore must rely on a ragtag team of wizards and one No-Maj to stop Grindelwald. These wizards include Magizoologist Newt Scamander, played by Eddie Redmayne, his brother Theseus Scamander, played by Callum Turner, and newcomer Professor Eulalie “Lally” Hicks, played by Jessica Williams. No-Maj Jacob Kowalski represents the non-magical or muggle world.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore was directed by David Yates. The screenplay was written by J.K. Rowling and Steve Kloves. David Heyman, J.K. Rowling, Steve Kloves, Lionel Wigram, and Tim Lewis acted as producers. It was executive produced by Neil Blair, Danny Cohen, Josh Berger, Courtenay Valenti, and Michael Sharp.

So stock up on Butter Beer and Bertie Bott’s Every Flavour Beans to prepare for your future movie night featuring Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.