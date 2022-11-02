‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ fans are getting fiery over the show’s shock cancellation by Netflix

The fairies are dead; Netflix killed them when it canceled Fate: The Winx Saga after only two seasons, with the last season ending on a massive cliffhanger. The show’s cancellation comes as a shock to many after the show did relatively well on the streaming site, with season two managing to stay in the Top 10 for five weeks after its debut, with the first season also making a comeback as viewers reacquainted themselves with the story. These strong figures weren’t enough though, and now fans mourn the loss of magic.

Fate: The Winx Saga was based on the Italian children’s cartoon Winx Club, though gave it a much more YA spin compared to the original, more child-friendly approach, with darker evils and steamy romance added to the show. Though well-received by fans and with strong enough viewing figures on the platform, the show didn’t go down as well with critics, and scored a less than spectacular 40 percent on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer, quite a departure from the 82 percent audience score.

It seems that the decision to cancel it may have had nothing to do with what the critics think. If viewers are engaged in a show then Netflix is usually happy, but these days not even engagement is enough to keep a series safe. Sometimes it comes down to budgeting, and Netflix may decide to invest their money elsewhere, especially when certain shows can cost an arm and leg, with Neil Gaiman having reportedly been worried that The Sandman won’t receive a renewal, despite extraordinary viewing figures, based on just how expensive it was to create.

Fans are now mourning the cancelation, especially with the season two finale ending on such a cliffhanger as protagonist Bloom sacrificed herself to enter another dimension, leaving behind her love and friends, only to run into her never before seen mother. Many took to Twitter to share their sadness over the show’s departure.



Many now feel that the already tragic ending just got a whole lot more tragic under this dark news cloud.

These scenes hit differently now 😢 R.I.P. Fate: The Winx Saga…it may not have been a perfect show, let alone a perfect Winx Club adaptation, but I genuinely enjoyed what I saw and I will miss it 😔 pic.twitter.com/NQ4onoJQRt — TheWingsofMelody (@WingsofThe) November 1, 2022

Fans are so sad that they may never see this group of friends together again.

I just wanna see them together again.. IGINIO CAST THEM IF YOUR GONNA MAKE A WINX CLUB LIVE ACTION MOVIE PLEASE, THIS IS MY WINX CLUB. #FateTheWinxSaga #RenewFateTheWinxSaga pic.twitter.com/2hYj8T3d8S — dag 🦚 #SAVEFATETHEWINXSAGA (@oreolupancake) November 1, 2022

This fan is emphatic in their distress, using all caps to express their disbelief.

FATE THE WINX SAGA GOT CANCELLED?! I’M NEVER GETTING THE SHIPS AND CHARACTERS BACK! WHY WOULD THIS SHOW GET CANCELLED AFTER EVERYONE LOVED SEASON 2?! — Yara❤️ (@yarastansetc) November 1, 2022

Another is furious at Netflix for ending a show that didn’t even have an ending.

This is exactly why @netflix is loosing so many subscribers! Maybe actually finish shows before you cancel them straight away! #FateTheWinxSaga was literally the only reason I was still on there! I‘m so mad right now!#RenewFateTheWinxSaga pic.twitter.com/XTP76DwSBR — dennis (@fatebloomstan) November 1, 2022

Many want to find a way to save the show, though after a cancellation like this that may be a tall order.

This can’t end like this



SAVE FATE THE WINX SAGA pic.twitter.com/STEIOpr5sk — Lua (@Luadabrunag) November 1, 2022

Some fans are giving the show the obituary treatment, showing the highlights of the good times.

I'll miss them forever, it couldn't end like this



SAVE FATE THE WINX SAGA pic.twitter.com/WhrSQbi5VG — stefan's day. (@kathrinefvs) November 1, 2022

Regardless of whether it continues or not, this fan will remember the good times.

fate the winx saga you will always be famous pic.twitter.com/vAmOqc7xTB — 💭 (@ThinkerFate) November 1, 2022

And many are happy that it allowed the original franchise to bloom (pun intended) once more.

dont let fate's cancellation distract you from the fact that the show revived the winx franchise in many ways… every winx fan should be grateful, i know i am #FateTheWinxSaga — benny 👑 save fate! (@enchantixcyrus) November 1, 2022

Netflix’s decisions to cancel shows mid-way through the storytelling have been unpopular with many for a long time, and while it’s uncertain why exactly they canceled this show seeing as, figures-wise, it did relatively well, fans will feel a tad betrayed by the streaming giant.