On Netflix recently, a number of users watched Fate: The Winx Saga bring the world of the Nickelodeon animated show Winx Club to life. It got a second season this year, and, now, this has been revealed to be the final one for the teen fantasy drama.

A new article from Variety reveals showrunner Brian Young announced the cancellation in an Instagram post. Young praises the cast and crew for their efforts, adds the news is not fun to share, but, hopefully everyone can come together again in the future and he has so much love for those who watched and really enjoyed the sophomore outing of the show with a Harry Potter-vibe.

Netflix has not commented on the decision as of this story’s filing. Talent on the show about fairies and other magical creatures included Abigail Cowen, Hannah van der Westhuysen, Precious Mustapha, Eliot Salt, Elisha Applebaum, Danny Griffin, Sadie Soverall, Freddie Thorp, Theo Graham, and Robert James-Collier. They do not appear to have commented either. We gave the second season 3.5 out of five stars in our review. It contains more wings, less magic and maintained a dark atmosphere reflected in the initial run of episodes. The 13 in total will be available to stream on Netflix for the foreseeable future for those interested. This is the latest bit of turbulence at the platform. It has recently experienced stock and subscriber declines, had to layoff staff and lost the star of one of its marquee shows only to replace him with someone a number of fans say is an unworthy successor in the role.