Though he became famous whilst donning a tracksuit, fans are still shocked to see this crossover between Squid Game‘s 001 and Balenciaga X Adidas. O Yeong-su, the Korean actor who played 001 in the groundbreaking Netflix show would seem to have gone back to the costume department for this fashion shoot as if to say “this time, make it high fashion.”

From a collaboration between the high fashion house of Balenciaga and the sportswear brand Adidas comes these rather luxurious tracksuits, and who better to model them than someone who became a global star whilst wearing one? The images were shot by Mok Jungwook for ARENA Homme+ magazine.

It’s nice to see a bit of age diversity when it comes to sports apparel and with O Yeung-su turning 78 only a few days ago, he’s certainly an older choice to be modeling the look.

Not to mention the man is out here in STILETTOS. Harry Styles WISHES.

O Yeong-su (from Squid Game) for ARENA mag wearing full BALENCIAGA (2022) pic.twitter.com/S25JxyzsKS — Outlander Magazine (@StreetFashion01) October 20, 2022

It wasn’t just a refreshing change of pace regarding the actor’s age, but also when it came to styling with clawed latex gloves and high heels thrown into the mix. It certainly gives Willem Dafoe modeling vibes, with a touch of playfulness in the poses and facial expressions ranging from elegant to a tad maniacal.

Fans could not believe their eyes when they spotted the images on Twitter, with many of them loving this for O Yeung-su.

total serve. i especially love the red look. — MithMore Designs (@mithmore) October 20, 2022

The man went full model and this user is loving it.

Many appreciate the accessories paired with the outfit, they we must warn you about the dangers of running in high heels.

The gloves, the heels ❤️ — Momma Forbidden Love (@loveescash) October 20, 2022

The gloves especially garnered a lot of attention.

hoh the gloves — 🔥🔥🐐🔥🔥 (@ZenobyGoat) October 20, 2022

He may have been “murdered” on the show, but the only thing being murdered here is this look.

Yoo this man just murdered — Saint Claire (@Stlordeclaire) October 20, 2022

For many, this mash-up was simply fire.

🔥🔥🔥 — Billionaire Tailor | Realtor (@IAmMrMeks) October 20, 2022

This user also wants to recognize the talent of the photographer.

Incredible shots!!! — Hashira Zai (@Ahz_ula) October 20, 2022

Just as he was underestimated in Squid Game so too did many underestimate this man’s ability to slay a look, but no more. The internet is now fully aware of just how multi-talented this man is.