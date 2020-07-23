Back To The Future Meets Transformers In New Comic Crossover

Back to the Future‘s Doc Brown and Marty McFly will help the Autobots sabotage the new Decepticon plan this October in a new comic crossover.

Of all the characters that we’ve imagined bumping into Doc Brown over the years, the Transformers are the most unexpected and impossible choice. After all, one franchise is about the eternal conflict between two robot races that often end up deciding the fate of the world, and the other narrates the story of a mad scientist and a teenage boy who travel back in time. Essentially, Back to the Future and Transformers share few to no similarities whatsoever. Well, except for the fact that Brown and Marty travel time in a Delorean. But what if the time-traveling vehicle was actually a secret Transformer?

This is apparently what the new comic, written by Cavan Scott and illustrated by Juan Samu, will explore this October. Not only will Doc Brown and Marty assist the Autobots, but there’ll be a new and surprising addition to their force.

Here’s the official synopsis for the project:

“In the debut issue, Marty McFly returns from the adventure of a lifetime to a new, better Hill Valley… that is, until Marty and his friend Doc Brown’s time machine attracts the attention of the Decepticons. With one small mistake, Marty finds himself once again thrust into action to unravel a Decepticon plot in the past, present, and future… now with the help of a new converting time machine, the Autobot called Gigawatt!”

While seeing the iconic Delorean turn into an Autobot is enough to drive every geek over the edge, there isn’t enough thematic resonance between the two franchises to help us speculate about the plot. Doc Brown and Marty aren’t exactly the type to save the world and their stories always revolve around much lower stakes, but the time travel element of their narrative will sure spice things up for Transformer fans.

And who knows, if the new comic series is a success, then maybe we can expect the Back to the Future characters to crossover with other legendary pop icons as well. The Doctor from Doctor Who is an obvious choice, but we also wouldn’t mind seeing the two meet up with Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith, whose creation was pretty much inspired by Brown and McFly.