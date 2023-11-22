Gilgo Beach murder case: What did the police find in Rex Heuermann’s house?

The Gilgo Beach murder trial is well underway, and true crime fans are glued to their seats. Not only has Asa Ellerup, the ex-wife of the accused Rex Heuermann, managed to cash in on the whole ordeal with a million-dollar documentary series, but he is also reportedly a millionaire in his own right.

Heuermann stands accused of killing three women, and a possible fourth lacks enough evidence to try. Despite the police’s best efforts and extensive sweep of the house didn’t turn up as much trial-specific evidence as prosecutors were hoping.

What was found in Rex Heuermann’s home?

Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

One thing is for sure, the authorities absolutely mangled the family’s Massapequa home. Ceilings and walls were sawed through, every container in the house upturned, and the backyard ripped to shreds. The back deck of the home was dismantled to allow authorities to search underneath it. The bathtub was sawed in half and the drainpipes removed – even the bathroom sink was taken as evidence. Investigators are looking for evidence to support the idea that Heuermann killed one or more of his victims in the home. The Police Commissioner, Rodney Harrison, declared the investigation a “fruitful” one.

All that remains for his estranged family is a nightmare mess and the broken remnants of what was once a happy family home.

The most disturbing piece of evidence collected was from a reportedly soundproof room in the basement – though Heuermann’s lawyer claimed it was simply a room to store the collection of almost 300 guns. Authorities later disputed the “soundproof” claims, saying they believed that the gun vault’s true purpose was lost in translation. Less than half of the firearms collection is legal.

What any of these items mean for the trial has yet to be seen, but the daughter of the “Happy Face” killer has set up a GoFundMe to help rebuild their lives.