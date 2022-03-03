‘Glee’ star Darren Criss mourns loss of older brother

Multi-instrumentalist Chuck Criss, brother of Glee alum Darren Criss and bandmember of the indie rock band Freelance Whales, has passed away at age 36.

His younger brother, Darren shared a moving tribute to him via Instagram on March 2.

“It breaks my heart beyond measure to say that my beloved brother Charles has left us. Obviously this is a colossal shock. His loss leaves behind a debilitating fracture in the lives of his mother, his brother, his three small children, and their respective mothers. I have spent what already feels like a small eternity trying to wrap my head around it, something I suspect I’ll be attempting to do for the rest of my life.”

Criss revealed that Chuck died by suicide after battling chronic depression for years. He did not provide specific details regarding the manner of Chuck’s death but wrote at length about the importance of seeking support for mental health issues. “Seeking professional counseling and support is a wonderful way to help you see just how abundantly love is available to you,” he added.

Chuck became a member of the indie rock band The Freelance Whales in 2008. They released their first album Weathervanes (2010).In 2012, he released a second album Diluvia with The Freelance Whales and released a digital solo album called : = : = : = : = : = : = : = : = : = : in 2013, which he recorded at home with his then-wife Lucy. By 2014, he left the band to pursue other projects.

Chuck also formed the musical duo Computer Games with his brother Darren, and they released an EP called Lost Boys Life in 2017.

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (En Español: 1-888-628-9454; Deaf and Hard of Hearing: 1-800-799-4889) or the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. A list of international crisis resources can be found here.