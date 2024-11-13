‘Go get some kudos lady’: Sophie Turner continues to slay as she celebrates award in white fringe mini dress

Sophie Turner has embraced a new era since her divorce from Joe Jonas was finalized in September, and fans are here for it! The Game of Thrones star has been more active on social media recently, giving her 13.9 million followers a glimpse into her glamorous life and a better understanding of what she has been up to. And you know what she’s been doing? Slaying!

Turner took to Instagram to celebrate her win at the 2024 Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards, held earlier this month at Claridge’s Hotel in London, England. At the event, the star was honored with a Performance Award for the crime drama series Joan. It took her several days to process because she only recently decided to comment on social media.

Sophie Turner turns heads as she celebrates a special moment in her career

She posted several photos from the night, which showed her looking stunning in a white fringe Louis Vuitton mini-dress. The cut is simple, with a round neck (which is elegant), and the length rests on her thighs. The modest top half of the outfit allowed Turner to show off just the right amount of skin. But it was the fringe detailing that made it a standout piece, creating movement and volume, and the crisp hue perfectly pairs with Turner’s fiery red hair and pale complexion.

To complete her look, she wore silver jewelry and classic black pumps (we would have preferred she opted for white or silver for a more streamlined finish, but hey, she still looked great).

It was a special night for Turner; she shared this in her caption. “​​Still pinching myself,” she wrote. “I’m beyond honored to have received the performer of the year award, and presented to me by none other than one of my favourite people in the world.” She then tagged Archie Madekwe and Harper’s Bazaar. Madekwe reacted to the praise with his own comment, writing, “Love you to the moon!”

Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Harper’s Bazaar UK

Madekwe may be one of Turner’s top people, but to many fans, she is everything and more. The comment section of her post reflects this because people have reacted with great enthusiasm, celebrating her win and her beauty. “Congratulations for your achievement keep soaring Sophie and shine,” a comment reads. “Love this look so much!” another fan shared. She has also been praised for her talents. “You’re an acting rockstar!! And a talent! Go get some kudos lady,” a fan wrote.

Many people are rooting for Turner, who has had a tough year. In September 2023, she and Joe Jonas announced the end of their marriage after four years. Their statement expressed that the decision was mutual and amicable at the time. However, what followed was a series of bitter claims involving custody as the former couple battled to reach an agreement regarding their two daughters.

The former couple’s issues have since been resolved, but Turner has been open about her feelings following the split, including dealing with “mom guilt” and the unkind way the media handled her split and her approach to motherhood. In an interview with Vogue earlier this year, she reflected on this time, saying:

“It hurt because I really do completely torture myself over every move I make as a mother — mum guilt is so real! I just kept having to say to myself, ‘None of this is true. You are a good mum and you’ve never been a partier.'”

The entertainer continued to focus on her happiness and her career, and now, her hard work and dedication have paid off!

