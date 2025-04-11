Greenland military base head now fired as a result of JD Vance visit

JD Vance‘s trip to Greenland had two objectives: the first was to show Greenlanders and Denmark that the Trump administration is deadly serious about seizing the island. The second was to prove that there’s not much they can do to stop them.

Though the trip was intended to encompass a tour of Greenland, the extent of the people’s hatred of him meant Vance’s visit was confined only to an American military base. We can imagine that while those on the base were all smiles in Vance’s presence, an unnecessary threatening visit from the Veep disrupts their work and causes friction between the American soldiers and any Greenlanders working on the base.

To ease tensions, Col. Susan Meyers, the commander of the 821st Space Base Group, sent an email to all personnel after the visit. She said she “spent the weekend thinking about Friday’s visit — the actions taken, the words spoken, and how it must have affected each of you. I do not presume to understand current politics, but what I do know is the concerns of the U.S. administration discussed by Vice President Vance on Friday are not reflective of Pituffik Space Base.”

This is in line with Meyers’ position that America needs to work side-by-side with Greenlanders, underlining that in a Jul. 2024 Facebook post which said: “I commit that, for as long as I am lucky enough to lead this base, all of our flags will fly proudly — together”.

Unfortunately, friendliness, loyalty, and working closely with our international allies are the exact opposite of what Trump and Vance want. And so, Meyers has been fired from her job with immediate effect for, I guess, making Vance look bad? Oh, and subverting President Trump’s agenda:

Actions to undermine the chain of command or to subvert President Trump's agenda will not be tolerated at the Department of Defense.



This is just one woman, but this decision doesn’t bode well for Greenland. We’d bet her replacement will be entirely on board the Trump train and ready and willing to launch into military action against the country if the White House orders it.

Trump has already grimly promised that Greenland will fall under the control of the United States “one way or another” and if faced with an invasion, there’s little that Greenland could realistically do to resist. This would cause outrage in the United Nations and cause widespread political discontent in Europe (not that things could get much worse right now), but we doubt anyone would be willing to stand up for the island if it meant military action against U.S. soldiers. Good luck, Greenlanders.

