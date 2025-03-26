Greenland groans as JD Vance confirmed to be joining wife on controversial pre-invasion visit

I can understand JD Vance concluding that now is a great time to get out of Washington, DC. The Vice President has just been caught up in the humiliating debacle of Mike Waltz’s Signal catastrophe. This saw senior Trump administration officials planning top secret military action in a group chat on a commercial app and, in a goof bad even by the standards of the Trump White House, accidentally invited the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic to it.

Recommended Videos

Trump is playing it casual to the press, insisting that this was a “glitch” and no big deal, but behind closed doors in the Oval Office we imagine he’s fuming. Mike Waltz was supposed to be joining Usha Vance on a trip to Greenland to scope out the place. But, as Waltz is now firmly in the doghouse, there’s a spare seat, and JD has grabbed it:

JD Vance announces he’s going to Greenland with his wife Usha.



Nobody wants her or you there, bro.pic.twitter.com/IowQstwafx — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) March 25, 2025

Ominously for Greenlanders, Vance promises that “he’ll just check what’s going on with the security there on Greenland.” Apparently, a lot of “countries have threatened Greenland”. Huh, have they JD? Really? And, is there maaaaaaybe one country at the top of that list? Perhaps one with a couple of stripes and a few stars on their flag…?

This trip is being billed as a “private visit”, prompting Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to indignantly point out, “You cannot make a private visit with official representatives from another country.”

Frederiksen underlined that they are taking Trump’s threats to seize Greenland at face value, saying to Danmarks Radio: “President Trump is serious … He wants Greenland. Therefore, it cannot be seen independently of anything else. … It is clearly not a visit that is about what Greenland needs or what Greenland wants from a visit. Therefore, no matter how we twist it, it is a completely unacceptable pressure on Greenland, the Greenlandic politicians and the Greenlandic population.”

Greenlanders don’t want the Vances there either, with the Nuuk government underlining: “For the record, the Greenlandic government has not issued any invitations for visits, either official or private.”

It’s impossible to read the JD and Usha’s trip to Greenland as anything other than a veiled threat to the country from the United States. Think of it as sending a firm message to Greenlanders that U.S. politicians can arrive on your shores, strut around like they own the place and size up your natural resources – and there’s not a thing you can do about it.

But Vance may not be out of hot water yet, even if he does manage to escape to the icy north. The Atlantic has just released further messages from the group chat, including one in which Vance appears to celebrate the destruction of a civilian apartment building:

Is JD Vance celebrating the destruction of an apartment building? How many civilians were killed during this attack? pic.twitter.com/6d88KUXVI0 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) March 26, 2025

On one hand, yeah, we already know the guy is evil, so seeing him gloating over dead innocent people isn’t that much of a shock. However, being outed while doing his best Mr Burns impression continues to pile on the embarrassment for the Trump White House.

Our advice is that JD gets on that plane to Greenland as soon as possible and books a trip out to see some polar bears in the wild. Heck, wouldn’t it be a great PR opportunity to grab some selfies with them?

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy