Happy birthday, Keanu Reeves: The internet loves you and so do we

There’s only one actor in Hollywood whose reputation as a badass action star is matched in equal measure by his track record for just being an all-around kind-hearted man: Keanu Reeves. That’s why people all over the internet were warmly celebrating Reeves’ 58th birthday on Friday.

In one fan’s happy birthday wish, Reeves was celebrated for giving us “hit movies back to back” like the Matrix films and the John Wick franchise, to name just a couple.

Happy Birthday legend, you've given us hit movies back to back #HappyBirthdayKeanuReeves — Haruna II (@harunabakojr) September 2, 2022

If you need any more reason not to mess with Reeves, nor mistake his kindness for weakness, look no further the actor absolutely demolishing a weapons obstacle course.

“When he’s the sweetest person alive but also ACTUALLY the deadliest person alive,” one fan wrote.

When he's the sweetest person alive but also ACTUALLY the deadliest person alive https://t.co/NrzgdA2PX8 — ✧lils✧ Commissions Opens 😀 (@lilybugg6) September 2, 2022

Hello, Keanu.

WOAHHHHH HAPPY BIRTHDAY KEANU DUDE THAT'S TOTALLY AWESOME 🥳😮 https://t.co/ENgVgJdlh4 — Melissa (@_walkingshadow_) September 2, 2022

The official Twitter account for Bill & Ted Face the Music appropriately paid homage to the film’s star, gong solo and all.

“Today we wish Keanu Reeves a most EXCELLENT birthday! Party on, dude! 🎸⚡️.”

Today we wish Keanu Reeves a most EXCELLENT birthday! Party on, dude! 🎸⚡️ pic.twitter.com/D8iX1g93nZ — Bill & Ted 3 (@BillandTed3) September 2, 2022

The amount of heart emojis this guy gets is staggering. But truly, it’s not enough.

HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO KEANU REEVES ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ WE LOVE YOU ❤️ ❤️❤️❤️❤️ HAVE A WONDERFUL EVENING!!!! HUGS AND KISSED 💋 🥰💋🥰💋🥰💋🥰💋🥰💋 — Betty Marie (@BettyMa13915374) September 2, 2022

You can’t get any more real than a celebrity not only choosing to ride the subway instead of riding around everywhere in a luxury car, but giving up his seat for a pregnant lady, to boot.

“Kindest soul alive,” one fan wrote.

Kindest soul alive https://t.co/6nItaUMmuI — ☁️🥀 YUNG X 🥀☁️ (@Louis_Geeee) September 2, 2022

Mr. Johnny Silverhand himself not only elevates every movie he touches, but video games during any rare but welcome cameo, as well.

The man plays a lot of “Johns,” is what we’re saying.

Happy Birthday to the man of many Johns, Keanu Reeves 🎂 pic.twitter.com/Rp4dPLRsvh — Fandom (@getFANDOM) September 2, 2022

Happy birthday, GOAT.