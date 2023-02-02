Harrison Ford dishes on sexy and powerful ‘1923’ co-star Dame Helen Mirren

Harrison Ford is gushing about the performance of his longtime friend and 1923 co-star, Helen Mirren, as he sits in awe of her power and charming good looks in the latest Yellowstone prequel. As Jacob and Cara Dutton, Ford and Mirren play husband and wife in the latest Yellowverse installment, which has allowed Ford to see his co-star in a new light.

1923 wasn’t the first time Ford and Mirren worked together. Stephen Colbert showed the audience a photo of the pair in 1986 on The Mosquito Coast. The image was sultry, and both Colbert and Ford remarked that Mirren was sexy then, and she’s still sexy now. The audience had a round of applause to lend to Ford regarding his honesty, and his facial expression said it all — he wasn’t revealing some poorly kept secret; Mirren is stunning!

Before the conversation could go much farther, Colbert asked Ford if he’d ever snogged Mirren, to which Ford gave him the response of a lengthy blank stare. Colbert told Ford that he asked because he had, in fact, been kissed by Dame Mirren herself, and it was a life-changing moment.

“I was paralytic for like five minutes,” Colbert explained, and Ford agreed that she’s undoubtedly breathtaking, but there’s a lot more to her than her stellar looks. As fans of the Yellowverse know, many physicalities are required from the actors and actresses bringing the Dutton story to life; Ford says Mirren doesn’t miss a beat.

“It’s been remarkable to watch her. There’s a lot of physical action and she just jumps right in this stuff you don’t imagine Helen Mirren would do. Dame Helen…”

Ford and Mirren have wowed audiences so far with their grit, determination, and moments of beauty and adoration throughout the first half of 1923. The season picks back up with a new episode airing on Feb. 5, and with the last goodbye we said to this branch of the family tree, it’s evident that the hard work of Cara and Jacob is far from over.