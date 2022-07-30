Has ‘The Orville’ been renewed for a 4th season?

The stellar and intergalactic series, The Orville, is causing quite a stir on social media as fans are asking a very important question — has the series been renewed for a fourth season just yet?

Right now, the answer is no, but it’s not a definitive response. In fact, all the talk about the series has made it a trending topic on Twitter. The Orville has fans worldwide waiting with bated breath to find out if the series is coming back for a fourth season.

The third season debuted on Hulu on June 2, and fans aren’t ready for the exciting story to be over just yet.

Fans were hopeful that there would be news about the series at The Orville’s SDCC panel, but instead, the big news was that the series is heading to Disney Plus — but that’s excellent news. As CinemaBlend confirms, Jon Cassar points out that sci-fi fans often head to the streaming platform for content, exciting the series’ viewers.

“It seems to be the place for people that are into sci-fi. They’re sci-fi heavy over there on Disney+. So, we’re just going to be right up there with the rest of them, and maybe people that haven’t seen it before get to say, ‘Hey, let’s try this. I saw all the Star Wars, now let me go to The Orville.’ So I think it’s a good thing.”

If you’ve yet to tune into the series (you’re missing out), Collider shares the following synopsis for The Orville:

The Orville is a one-hour science fiction series set 400 years in the future that follows the adventures of the U.S.S. Orville, a mid-level exploratory vessel. Its crew, both human and alien, faces the wonders and dangers of outer space while also dealing with the familiar, often humorous problems of regular people in a workplace…even though some of those people are from other planets, and the workplace is a faster-than-light spaceship. In the 25th century, Earth is part of the Planetary Union, a far-reaching, advanced, and mostly peaceful civilization with a fleet of 3,000 ships. Down on his luck after a bitter divorce, Planetary Union officer Ed Mercer finally gets his chance to command one of these ships: the U.S.S. Orville. Determined to prove his worth and write a new chapter in his life, Ed finds that task all the more difficult when the First Officer assigned to his ship is his ex-wife, Kelly Grayson. As the new commander, Ed assembles a qualified but eccentric crew, including his best friend, Gordon Malloy, who has problems with authority but is the best helmsman in the fleet; Dr. Claire Finn, one of the Union’s most accomplished physicians; Bortus an alien from a single-sex species; Isaac, an artificial life-form from a machine society that thinks biological life-forms are inferior; navigator John Lamarr, whose casual humor cuts through even the most dire situations; Alara Kitan, a young, inexperienced security officer whose home planet’s high gravity gives her superior physical strength; and Yaphit, a gelatinous creature voiced by comedian Norm Macdonald. Somehow, Ed and Kelly must put the past behind them and, with the help of the crew, navigate fascinating and sometimes dangerous adventures in outer space, as well as the tumultuous and captivating day-to-day personal relationships with their colleagues.

The series is heavy on emotions, comedy, and a stellar cast that bring a multifaceted storyline to life. It’s gripping, it’s interesting, and it leaves an impact on those who watch it. It’s a sci-fi show, but it’s also a series that highlights critical issues that are important to all of us.

Hey, remember when everyone was like, "Why is Season 3 of #TheOrville taking so long?"



It's because they were making the best damn television on television, that's why. Every week I'm drying my tears while simultaneously picking my jaw up off the floor.#RenewTheOrville pic.twitter.com/ny7oTlLY0B — Rob Logan (@TheRobLogan) July 21, 2022

Fans of the series are also really hoping to get to act out this scene when news of a fourth season is announced. No one should be robbed of that, should they?

Using quotes from the series, fans are asking for The Orville to be renewed as it often offers a lesson to audiences, and they’re pretty timely.

"The history of moral progress can be measured by the expansion of fundamental rights to those who have been denied them."#TheOrville S2E12 "Sanctuary"#TeamHeveena#RenewTheOrville pic.twitter.com/tYbK8wK8QK — Todd Lehman (@xeow) July 20, 2022

Fans are manifesting the announcement for a new season in any way they can.

Noting an even more exciting third season, this viewership is psyched for an upcoming fourth season and all of its potential.

The Orville definitely needs to be renewed for a 4th season. The first 2 seasons were great, but this third season has been on another level.#RenewTheOrville #TheOrville — 🎮Shawn🎮 (@ShawnNorris93) July 19, 2022

Also, how could they not renew a show with a scene like this one?

You can catch The Orville on Hulu now and on Disney Plus soon. Here’s hoping an announcement for a new season comes soon.