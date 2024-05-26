‘He is romancing every single person in the world’: It’s not just Luke Newton’s ‘Bridgerton’ character people are falling in love with

Luke Newton has fans falling in love with him onscreen and off. The actor’s star is on the rise, and while Bridgerton fans learn more about him as Colin Bridgerton on the popular Netflix series, there are also people who are curious about his personal life. Newton has over 2 million followers on Instagram (and rising) and has been a busy man, landing interviews and photoshoots amid the hype of Bridgerton season 3.

Newton’s recent Instagram post is from an interview with WWD magazine. He posted five photos showing him rocking various designer outfits, including a Burberry jacket (on the last image) and what appears to be an Ami Alexandre Mattiussi pinstripe suit. Whether you are a fan of the English actor or not, you’ll likely agree he looks super stylish. But his fans think the photos are much more than a handsome man wearing great clothes; they are falling in love.

Fans react to Luke Newton’s drool-worthy new photoshoot

The post’s comment section has been flooded with excited fans who want to share their thoughts on Luke Newton’s appearance. “He is Romancing every single person in the world, I guess,” a comment reads. Another fan shared similar thoughts, writing, “Everyone’s right, you are most like your character because you’re both bringing sexy back.”

These types of comments are a bit of a recurring theme, and other comments include, “Rewatching Bridgerton S3 for the 20th time, after seeing this and the WWD video post,” and “I wish I was this suit jacket.” The great thing about so many Bridgerton fans is they have a great sense of humor regarding their favorite leading man. “Roses are red, my face is too, that only happens by looking at you. See? I can be romantic sometimes,” an Instagram user commented.

It’s not just the photoshoot that deserves attention, though. The accompanying WWD interview is a great read because Newton discusses fame and how his co-star (and onscreen love interest) Nicola Coughlan has helped him navigate his newfound success.

“Nicola has already had an incredible career, so there’s a shift in when we are together, and we’re seen out, especially on the tour, but I’ve kind of been enjoying that when I’m on my own, I can go to my coffee shop and people know of the show and they know what I do, but it’s kind of like there’s a level of distance there,” he told the publication. “And then when I’m with Nic, it’s [crazy]. But it’s really cool and she’s so sort of gracious with it and just handles it so well. She’s a great example of how to cope with the sudden fame.”

Luke Newton is not afraid to admit when things feel too much for him, and his comments about success and his work on Bridgerton make him sound genuine and humble.

