‘He makes you feel like anything is possible’: Blake Lively breaks social media silence to celebrate one very special guy

There was a time when Blake Lively was the “it girl” of Hollywood, and then came her truly disastrous and tone-deaf remarks regarding her latest film, It Ends With Us (the adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s best-selling novel). The film deals with themes of domestic violence and, surprisingly, does not include a trigger warning. Instead of using the film’s promotion to raise awareness for domestic abuse, Lively took a cutesy approach, telling fans to wear their florals when they see it.

Recommended Videos

There has been harsh criticism of the actress, and while she has not responded to it, she appears to have been laying low because she’s been noticeably absent on social media (her last Instagram post was from August). But today, she broke her silence, and no, it was not to address her feelings about the promotion for the film, or the old interview she gave with reporter Kjersti Flaa which resurfaced and made her look like a mean girl; it was for a birthday tribute.

Blake Lively breaks Instagram silence in honor of Guy Aroch

Via Blake Lively/Instagram

Lively posted an Instagram Story in honor of her friend, celebrity photographer Guy Aroch. Lively, Aroch, and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, all smile as they pose for the selfie.

The actress shared her thoughts with text, praising Aroch for being an exceptional human. “@guyaroch appreciation day is every day in my household. But today is his birthday,” she wrote. “This man SHOWS UP. Literally. Creatively. Practically. Emotionally. He is there for you in the best of times. In the worst of times. He makes everyone around him their most creative selves. Their most confident selves. He makes you feel like anything is possible. And it IS with him in your corner.”

She ended the message by thanking Aroch for their friendship and the impact that he has had on her life over the two decades they have been pals. These are beautiful words, and a reminder that when you are part of Lively’s inner circle, she can be incredibly kind and thoughtful. She also loves deeply. This is also not the first time fans have gotten a glimpse into her friendship with Aroch, and his Instagram page is filled with tributes to her.

But what do fans think of this being her first message since the It Ends With Us controversy? Well, we can’t know what the reactions have been to the Instagram Story, and Lively’s decision to break her social media silence with a temporary post may have been a tactical move. But does this mean she finally gets why people have been so disappointed in her?

An earlier report from People magazine claimed that, according to a source, the actress was “pretty surprised at the backlash and drama” surrounding her latest film. “She initially felt very vulnerable and upset,” the source claims. “During the promotion of the movie, not one day went by when she was not in the news in an unfavorable light. She’s just not used to this kind of drama.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy