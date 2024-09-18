‘He wasn’t wearing a shirt and he gave me a hug’: Sabrina Carpenter reveals her ‘dangerous Zac Efron phase’ and some understandable girl crushes

Sabrina Carpenter is proving herself as one of the most in-demand emerging talents in the music industry. Her brand of pop music is catchy and playful, and her music videos are already creating hype. But have you ever wondered which celebrities the “Taste” singer looked up to before she became the mega-famous star she is today?

If this is a question you have asked yourself, then you’re lucky because Carpenter gave the answer in her interview with W Magazine. “It’s funny, all the posters on my wall were women,” she confessed. The star listed several relatable girl crushes, including Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, and Ariana Grande. But her biggest crush was none other than Zac Efron.

“I had a really dangerous Zac Efron phase when he was playing Link in Hairspray,” Carpenter said in the interview. “He was dancing, and he was singing, and that’s obviously up my alley, and I love hair, and I was blown away.”

When Carpenter was a preteen, she also got the chance to meet Efron. She recalled approaching him on a beach and complimenting his work. “He gave me a hug, and I remember being like, ‘Oh my god, he wasn’t wearing a shirt, and he gave me a hug.’” The thought that went through her mind was: “I’m never washing my body.”

She referred to the moment as “amazing,” and we can imagine the encounter really was that, given how enthusiastically she spoke about it 13 years later.

Fans react to Zac Efron being the ultimate teen crush

Sabrina Carpenter’s Zac Efron-loving days may be over, but the same cannot be said for other fans. The comment section of the interview, which was shared on TikTok by W Magazine, is filled with people telling whoever wants to listen just how incredible the actor still is.

Efron is versatile in his performances, and it’s not hard to see why people would be drawn to him. He is also genetically blessed, which is a bonus. “Zac Efron collectively being everyone’s crush just makes sense,” a fan wrote. Their comment has been liked over 50,000 times in agreement. “We were supposed to leave the zac efron phase????” another questioned.

Other reactions include “lmao she’s so real for the zac efron story,” “zac efron is my first and forever celebrity crush,” and “‘I’m never washing my body’ she’s so real for that.” And some fans still dream of one day ending up as Zac Efron’s significant other. “Zac Efron still not having a partner rn is dangerous for my deluluness,” a comment reads.

If Zac Efron hugged you, sans shirt, would you also think it would be a great idea never to shower again?!

