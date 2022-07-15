Hearts flutter as Channing Tatum promises an ‘intimate lap dance’ in ‘Magic Mike 3’

In case the July heat was not enough, Channing Tatum has started teasing some very hot scenes from the much anticipated third and apparently final installment in the Magic Mike series, Magic Mike‘s Last Dance. Someone, please crank up the AC!

In an interview with ET, Tatum revealed the third Magic Mike movie will be coming through with an unprecedented and especially steamy scene, that had yet to happen in the trilogy.

“You’ve seen me dance onstage, but you’ve never seen me give an intimate, straight-up one-on-one lap dance. That’s definitely going to be in the third one.”

Magic Mike’s Last Dance, starring Tatum reprising his role as Magic Mike himself, and Salma Hayek, who came in last minute to replace Westworld‘s Thandiwe Newton, is being kept mostly under wraps, with a lot of surprises expected to happen. Tatum, however, has started disclosing some exclusive details that are creating massive buzz.

Tatum has called Magic Mike’s Last Dance the “Super Bowl of stripper movies,” adding, “I just want to do some really amazing dancing that people will be like wow, that was worth the price of admission.”

The movie started being idealized after the success of Magic Mike Live, the live performance show inspired by the film and conceived by Tatum himself, which has made its way to a considerate amount of the world’s stages. “As soon as I saw what Channing, Reid, and the Magic Mike choreographic team did with the live show, I said, ‘We have to make another movie.’ Mike Lane’s dream of connecting people through dance must be realized,” director Steven Soderbergh told Deadline.

It’s uncertain how much of the original cast will be returning to the Magic Mike strip club. Magic Mike’s Last Dance will be an HBO Max exclusive, with no release date yet established.