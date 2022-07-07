Lucifer is coming back in style for the forthcoming Netflix adaptation of The Sandman, with Game of Thrones alum Gwendoline Christie set to portray the angelic being in all of its intimidating glory.

While angelic is hardly the word you ever use to describe the actual, literal devil, that’s where the character finds its origins in both faith and mythology. The same is true of Neil Gaiman’s highly acclaimed Sandman story, which hosts dozens of these beings in all shapes and forms. Lucifer Samael Morningstar is one of them, and he/she will be brought to live-action through Christie’s “androgynous” acting chops.

The actress described what it was like to take on the role in an interview with Empire Magazine, with a fresh look at the character and her peculiar gown, which you can check out below.

“I was so thrilled Allen Heinberg (co-showrunner) asked me to play Lucifer, because it is a grandiose part,” she said. “There are few castings that can supersede that – maybe God, whatever that is! Also, it’s fun to be awful.”

A new shot of Lucifer, Dream and Mazikeen in Netflix’s The Sandman! 🔥 #TheSandman (Via. @empiremagazine) pic.twitter.com/QTZN6FBUvK — The Sandman on Netflix (Fan Page) (@Sandman_Netflix) July 7, 2022

Heinberg himself thinks that Gwendoline’s casting was a no-brainer. “Lucifer is this Bowie-esque creature in the comic book and I thought, ‘Well who is a bigger fucking rock star than Gwendoline Christie?'” He explained.

Netflix's The Sandman 1 of 14

Click to skip

























Click to zoom

Besides being a rock star, another compelling reason for Chrstie’s casting actually involves her work in Game of Thrones. What is the similarity between Brienne of Tarth and the devil, you ask? Well, according to Neil Gaiman, angels don’t have genders, so Christie already has some experience channeling that into a character.

“Neil clarified that Lucifer is a fallen angel, and that an angel doesn’t have a gender at all,” she notes. “And I can play androgynous. We know that from Game of Thrones, due to the way I look. So I hope that has helped in the portrayal of the character.”

The Sandman is scheduled for an Aug. 5 premiere on Netflix.