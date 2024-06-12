Here’s how Whoopi Goldberg reacted to Ryan Reynolds crashing ‘The View’

Ryan Reynolds — he’s just so adorable. Case in point: Whoopi Goldberg noticed he was in The View audience with a VIP companion the other day, and after chatting with Reynolds on camera, Golderg gave his guest the opportunity of a lifetime.

Recommended Videos

The Deadpool star brought his mom to The View because she was visiting him and the grandkids in New York and she’s a big fan of the show, Reynolds said — Mr. Lively treats his mama well. Tammy Reynolds, Ryan’s mom, said she was taping the show at home even while she sat in the audience.

The View shared the interaction on Instagram and the comments were quickly filled with Reynolds love. “He’s always been so sweet, bringing his Mom on The View was so refreshing and warm to watch because now we see where he gets his energy from!!!😍😍😍,” one comment said.

Mama Reynolds signed-off the episode

After some charming chit-chat, Mrs. Reynolds got more than she bargained for when View host Whoopi Goldberg let her give the show’s final message, so not only did she get to be in the audience, she got to be a part of the show. “Have a great day, everyone, and take time to enjoy The View,” she said, proving Ryan isn’t the only photogenic member of the Reynolds family.

In case you’re afraid Reynolds big-timed his way on the show, according to Reynolds in the on-camera chat with the hosts from his seat in the audience, he said he identified himself to the show’s producers as “Blake’s husband”. Deadpool & Wolverine comes out this summer, and Reynolds’ show, Welcome to Wrexham season 3 premiered recently — that likely helped.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy