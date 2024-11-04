‘He’s so full of rage and hatred’: ‘The Penguin’ star Clancy Brown breaks down Sal’s revenge moment in Episode 7

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Penguin Episode 7.

The Penguin’s penultimate episode has arrived and while a lot was revealed during its 46-minute runtime one of the biggest moments was when Sal finally got his hands on Oz and things didn’t go well for the Penguin.

When Oz is found after his mother is kidnapped by Sofia Falcone, Salvatore Maroni finally gets his chance to take revenge for the deaths of his family, and boy does he use the opportunity. In this, one of the first sequences of the episode Oz is beaten by Sal with a golf club, and Clancy Brown who plays the family head has spoken out about what his character is thinking in those moments.

Screengrab via YouTube

“At this point, Sal has tunnel vision,” Brown said in an interview with Variety. “All he wants to do is kill Oz. If he could shoot Oz in the head, and then somebody shot [Sal] in the head, he would die a happy man. He is just so full of rage and hatred for Oz Cobb at that point, I don’t think anything else exists. I don’t think he has any designs to take out Sofia and he doesn’t care at all about the Gigante and Maroni alliance.”

It seems Sal would have done whatever it took just to kill him and given the events that unfolded in prior episodes, it’s no real surprise.

Sal’s moment of rage taken out on Oz looks very convincing and that’s because the actor was given permission not to hold back. Brown explained how he and Colin Farrell who played Oz had an agreement to “just go for it,” however, after a few takes the Penguin actor quietly requested that they tone it down a little. If you need any convincing of how hard they were initially going, Brown says that he was trying to break the club, so it can’t have felt too great to be Oz in that moment.

Image via Warner Bros. Discovery

While Sal’s chance to take revenge on Oz was ultimately short-lived, the actor explained that he has grand plans regarding what he would do. “He was gonna burn him slow. He was going to dismember him and burn him. He was definitely going to pour gasoline on him and make him smell his own flesh burning. Just the most painful thing that he could imagine.” It would not have ended well for Oz if the Maroni boss had his way, but fortunately for the titular character luck was on his side and he managed to emerge victorious despite all of the odds stacked against him.

There’s still one more episode of The Penguin left and we expect it’s only going to be more chaotic than this one. This DC series is one of the best comic book-inspired shows ever made, but it remains to be seen if it will stick the landing. You can check out Episode 7 alongside all of the previous additions to the story right now on Max with the finale set to air Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024.

