Horror fans drown in nostalgia watching a classic children’s TV show

Goosebumps nostalgia
Presley Ann/Getty Images

Cancel your plans, grab some popcorn, and settle in because it’s time for a rewatch of an incredible series we all grew up on — Goosebumps.

With more than 70 episodes spread across 4 seasons, Goosebumps aired from 1995 to 1998, and there was no feeling like the one kids got when the intro music started and prepared to take us on a spine-tingling ride. Inspired by R.L. Stine’s book series of the same name, the series was where many of us began our love for horror.

A Reddit thread shared today asked fans if they got that nostalgic feeling while watching Goosebumps today, and it took us all on a trip down memory lane.

Does anyone else get a feeling of heavy Nostalgia watching the Goosebumps show??? from horror

Fans began commenting on episodes that “shook” them as children and ones that are still a bit eerie today.

We’ve always loved the smell of books, but there’s something about knowing you’re going to embark on a Goosebumps story that just hits different.

Talk about an epic daycare!

If you want to join in on the fun, you can rewatch old Goosebumps episodes on Netflix and feel all those emotions again. You were building blanket forts, grabbing flashlights, and watching (sometimes) from the cracks between your fingers. There’s nothing like it.

In addition to Goosebumps, fans were reminded how much we all loved Are You Afraid of the Dark.

Double the horror, double the fun — right?

You’re not alone if you feel like canceling your weekend plans and binging Goosebumps. Don’t forget to throw Are You Afraid of the Dark into the mix too. It’s a childhood nostalgia weekend.