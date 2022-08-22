If you guessed that House of the Dragon would bring the funnies, then you’ve gotta be delighted at how things are going so far.

Behold, the comically understated genius of Conan O’Brien’s tweet regarding the series before it premiered to mostly positive reviews and fan reactions, asking the thing that should have been on all our minds but somehow wasn’t until we couldn’t unthink it — how does House of Gucci play into all of this?

Will I understand “House of the Dragon” if I haven’t seen “House of Gucci”? — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) August 21, 2022

The firestorm of replies and comments reeling in just about any show, movie, or even song somehow themed around a house (or just house) flowed like lava from there.

First, a moment of appreciation for Conan.

While one fan called House of Gucci the prequel, we naturally got several mentions of Full House, then House, M.D., and Home Alone.

Should be no problem, if u watched Full House. — Pätrick Pätterson (@ColoniaBone) August 21, 2022

There is this great take that lured in House of Pain, but the brilliance is in the reaction.

House of pain is where you start — Mané of the hour (@PeturF) August 21, 2022

Eh, I think he could Jump Around. — Matt (@goosejaws) August 21, 2022

And the art is here to match the level of silliness.

Any chance to include Lady Gaga as the queen of dragons, houses, basically anything she wants, we’re here for.

Bring me my dragons 🐉🐲🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 https://t.co/5ZIRxnPiP4 — Nic 🪬 (@nicolexavier111) August 21, 2022

You could read House of Leaves…

you need to read house of leaves first. — catarina. (@cacmrg) August 21, 2022

Or watch House of Cards….

While jamming either “Burning Down the House” or “House of the Rising Sun,” at a House of Blues, of course.

Yes, butmm no knot if you’ve also watched House of Cards and listened to House of the Rising Sun while at House of Blues. — It me. (@homerj79) August 21, 2022

So you probably get where this is going, and trust us, there is plenty of little rabbit holes and Easter eggs (Dragon holes? Rabbit eggs?) to explore if you just start clickin’ around (click up click up and get down).

I think you need to watch, House of Cards first, followed by House of Gucci first, followed by House of Lies. Full House and House Hunters are the spinoffs though, not entirely sure how they fit in tbh. Then, watch House of Dragon. 🤝 — Golumn | BCS spoilers (sorry) (@Mikiemight) August 21, 2022

It's actually a prequel to Animal House.



John Belushi would have been a dragon but they didn't have the VFX capability back then, so instead he was Bluto. — Galileo (@Galileo242) August 21, 2022

Some people are just a bit confused as to what exactly is going on in this new Game of Thrones/Houses/Homes/Dragons multiverse though.

Eventually, you need to go back to the original roots for it all to make sense, though.

They are all spin-offs of Little House on the Prarie, if you haven't watched that none of it will make sense. pic.twitter.com/BICLtYrGOB — The Comicseur🦸‍♂️ (@thecomicseur) August 21, 2022

Just to be clear — House of Gucci is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, while House of the Dragon is airing on HBO Max.

For more dragon-related nonsense, don’t forget to check out some of the best memes already rolling out.