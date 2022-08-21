‘House of the Dragon’ featurette spotlights two new houses in the ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel

On the eve of House of the Dragon’s world premiere, HBO gives fans one last tease with a new featurette, The Noble Houses.

While dragons may be the scene stealers of Game of Thrones, HOTD is more about the political turmoil surrounding the civil war at the heart of the prequel, “Dance of the Dragons.” The featurette sees GOT author George R.R. Martin explain the importance of the Valeryons and the Hightowers. As two of the principal families in the prequel, and in fine GOT tradition, both Houses are lobbying for power and control of the Seven Kingdoms during the reign of King Viserys Targaryen.

Taking place 200 years before the events of GOT, House of the Dragon takes viewers to the days of House Targaryen’s fire-breathing reign over the Seven Kingdoms. Based on Martin’s book, Fire & Blood, the prequel series will tell the story of a civil war that nearly destroyed the Iron Throne from within.

Known as the “Dance of the Dragons,” the Targaryen’s waged war on each other as they fought for control of Westeros’ mainland. Since this is GOT, there will be dragon battles galore. In fact, the showrunners have teased an impressive 17 different dragons will be featured in the series. Considering the immense popularity of Danerys’ three flying monsters, having so many dragons will be a boon for viewership.

House of the Dragon premieres tomorrow on HBO Max.