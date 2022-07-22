The time of fire and blood is nigh as the marketing machine for House of the Dragon gears up to unveil more about HBO’s second venture in the world of Westeros.

Since the series is supposed to be holding a panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, and in the legendary Hall H, no less, the network has decided to dial up the hype by releasing a character poster for Rhaenyra Targaryen, heir to King Viserys I and the direct opponent of Daemon Targaryen’s claim to the Iron Throne.

The poster, which you can check out below, reminds us of a promotional image for a Shakespearan play, though considering all the tragedies and travesties of the Medieval landscape of the Seven Kingdoms, we wouldn’t be far off the mark there. Also worth noting is the announcement that folks lucky enough to attend the panel tomorrow will get a physical copy of the poster.

Rhaenyra Targaryen, first portrayed in her youth by Milly Alcock and then as an older royal by Emma D’Arcy, is one of the leading figures in the House of the Dragon ensemble, in whose name the gears of the Targaryen clock herald the end of their golden age. Playing opposite him will be Matt Smith, bringing Daemon Targaryen to life in all of his multi-faceted and intriguing personality.

Since this is a Game of Thrones adaptation, you can expect to have been introduced to three dozen characters by the time the credits roll on the first episode. So, for now, let’s just say that D’Arcy and Smith will be joined by a star-studded cast who’ll number in the hundreds by the time we properly delve into this new narrative.

House of the Dragon is slated for an Aug. 21 premiere on HBO platforms.