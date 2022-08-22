Fantasy as a genre has the ability to bring something new to the table — it is after all, completely made up. However, when it comes to costume design it can sometimes feel like they are recycled, with plenty of leather, loose shirts, and calf-high boots on display.

In the case of Matt Smith’s character in House of the Dragon, fans are certainly seeing a resemblance to another famous fictional character, and they’re not sure they’re okay with it.

One of the most distinguishing features of a fantasy character is the hair, with male characters often sporting shoulder-length or longer locks. Take Henry Cavill’s grimy, but sexy, silver shoulder-length hair in The Witcher as a prime example. Smith’s character in the Game of Thrones prequel, Prince Daemon Targaryen, sports the platinum blonde hair associated with the Targaryen family name, thanks to all that inbreeding. The color and style have fans drawing the obvious comparison with another blonde fantasy bombshell, Lord of the Rings‘ Legolas.

'House of the Dragon' Season One Episode One 1 of 15

Click to skip Milly Alcock and Paddy Considine as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and King Viserys I Targaryen



Graham McTavish as Ser Harrold Westerling

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon

Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen

Prince Daemon Targaryen

Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower

Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen

Ser Ser Criston Cole and Prince Daemon Targaryen

Michael Carter as King Jaehaerys Targaryen

Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen

Milly Alcock as Young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen

Sian Brooke as Queen Aemma Arryn

Click to zoom

Some fans feel that the look does not translate well from Orlando Bloom to Smith, with it looking like he simply asked for a Legolas wig at his local costume shop.

This fan wonders if the hair is a permanent fixture or will a trip to the salon be on the cards.

is Matt Smith gonna be in this Legolas wig all season or…#HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/Q652bVFqSA — ethan ✨ (@thebeachb0y) August 22, 2022

Some feel like Prince Daemon looks like a budget Legolas that your mom promises are just as good as the expensive version.

mom: we have a Legolas at home



the Legolas at home: pic.twitter.com/m6VwDRvwu3 — Hilary Staff (@juive_errante) August 22, 2022

Now it has been said, someone will write fanfiction based on this.

He looks like Legolas’ dirtbag brother who teaches rich ladies yoga, and then runs petty scams on them. https://t.co/xYAjx0aWsW — Cristian Ramirez (@FanboyCristian) August 22, 2022

Not all fans are hating on the wig though, some are loving the look even though the comparisons remain.

The Legolas hair does it for me #TheHouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/hWyAUbGE2r — Aiko Hilkinger (@aikohwrites) August 22, 2022

This fan thinks Smith looks like a crueler version of the elf, and we all love to hate a baddie don’t we?

my favorite wig so far. cruel little legolas vibe #hotd pic.twitter.com/W9azmBTLeU — Kim Renfro (@kimrrenfro) August 22, 2022

Similarly, this user is in love with the villainous character portrayed by Smith.

Asshole Matt Smith is fucking delicious. Douchy murder Legolas. 10/10. #HouseoftheDragon — Uncle Wan Kenobi (@UncleWanKenobi) August 22, 2022

It isn’t just Smith sporting the platinum locks, and one Twitter user has gone and given them a collective noun.

A group of Legolas are actually called a Legoli #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/puXCdN4pQJ — Emily Haswell (@myemtv) August 22, 2022

It can make things a lot easier when you forget the many characters’ names.

One great thing about #HouseOfTheDragonHBO is that, instead of learning any character’s name, you can just call them King Legolas, Lady Legolas, Lil Lady Legolas, General Legolas, etc. — Lu (@laurrrrita) August 22, 2022

It would appear that the wig is a bit like Marmite — some people love it and some people hate it. Everyone, however, seems to agree that the resemblance is strong and the jokes far too easy to make.

The first episode of House of the Dragon is now available to watch on HBO and HBO Max, with a new episode released every Sunday.