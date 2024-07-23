‘How did you get him SO MANY times?!’: Office worker falls for ‘Home Alone’-style prank over and over again, and it’s absolutely hysterical

No matter who you are, everyone needs a little bit of lighthearted fun to get through the day, harmless office pranks are some of the best kinds of pranks, and it’s great when you have co-workers who you can enjoy that kind of fun with.

Recommended Videos

TikTok has seen it’s fair share of office based antics, and in this case we see a few co-workers having a bit of harmless fun by playing one of the oldest pranks in the book on their colleague, Jorgie. You may have played such a prank yourself when you were younger, or maybe even as an adult. It’s pretty simple, all it requires is a piece of tape to be stuck across a doorway about head height, then you call your unsuspecting victim to you and wait for them to walk right into the transparent sticky tape.

Like I said, it’s a classic prank, but not one you can use too many times, as usually people will start to catch on – they won’t keep falling for it forever. Well, maybe they will, if they’re this guy.

What makes the video so funny is how consistently well the pranks continue to work with one viewer asking “How did you get him SO MANY times?!” while another asked “How long has this been going on? I would be so over you guys” – the fact that he keeps falling for it and reacting just as surprised each time really makes for a hilarious video. A quick check of the TikTok account reveals that the pranks were played over a series of weeks and months and this is a best of compilation. Perhaps that explains why he took a while to wizen up, if his tormentor was leaving it just long enough for him to forget, and then striking when he least expects it.

Personally my favorite part is when it looks like he’s checking to see if there is any tape obstructing his path, yet somehow still doesn’t see it and walks right into it. In another hilarious instance he walks in on his work colleague setting up the tape trap. Finally, in the clip right at the end we see Jorgie overcome the sticky obstacle, gracefully avoiding it and acting all nonchalant like he knew it was there the whole time.

Despite the apparent annoyance with the constant pranking it seems that it’s all love between work friends with the caption reading “we love you Jorgie.” And obviously if it were really annoying him he would likely have a word with HR and have a stop put to it, although one viewer did joke that they must not have an HR. But at the end of the day everyone is smiling and laughing, it seems like a fun place to work, and has me wondering what sort of office pranks I would play. Anything to get through the drudgery of the 9-5 life.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy