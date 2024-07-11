‘That cheese would cover my rent for the month’: Office joker wastes his paycheck by playing slow-burn dairy-based prank on co-workers

Everyone, even you (heck, especially you) is a bona fide agent of chaos. Even your clean-cut neighbor boasts some sort of idiosyncratic tinge that sets them apart from the crowd.

But the thing about chaos is that it’s best indulged in moderation. TikTok‘s @anthonybegemann seems to have some handle on the concept, given how casually he regards his own madness, but the sin of excess ultimately found its way to him through other, more zesty channels.

Distributed by the TikTok channel @fjerry, the 18-second video shows Anthony introducing us to the latest in what’s probably a long line of casual office pranks; namely, adding a rather hefty block of cheese to the workplace’s shared refrigerator once a day for the last month (by our rough count, he’s up to 17 in the video). Apparently, no one has said anything about the mighty cheese empire that’s slowly overtaking all of the fridge space, presumably because they don’t wish to make an enemy of whatever lactose god has found its way to them.

Even better than the prank itself is the incredibly measured lack of enthusiasm here. We can take this to mean that Anthony is no amateur prankster; a greener cheese fiend wouldn’t be able to stifle his laughter long enough to properly relay the nuances of this spot of mischief. No, judging by Anthony’s voice, he has about as much enthusiasm for this prank as a boulder. He’s not doing this for the laughs; he’s doing it because it is his divine purpose to inhabit the shoes of a jester. Whatever he does in that office is just incidental.

Still, that office job must be offering up a mighty fine paycheck if he’s able to fund this curdy endeavor. According to Statista, a pound of cheddar cheese is worth $5.55 in the United States, and those are some awfully hefty bricks that Anthony is sneaking into the fridge there. By all appearances, it’s ultimately a financially doable job for the culprit, but cheese prices are no joke nevertheless.

But that doesn’t matter because, at the end of the day, jokes seem to be all that Anthony is capable of understanding the world through. Indeed, many of us would both prepare for and remember a prank of this caliber, but for Anthony, a new block of cheese to the mischief regime is just another day ending in Y.

