How much do Oscar Mayer wienermobile drivers make, and how can I become one?

The Oscar Mayer wienermobile is real, and you can become its next driver.

Its like a dream come true, for that long-forgotten child within. Nearly every child in America has seen, and maybe even played with, a miniaturized version of the iconic vehicle, but many of us thought it was a prop. It is, in fact, a working vehicle, and one of several that still run close to a century after their first version hit the streets.

A small fleet of wienermobiles continue to promote the Oscar Mayer brand around the United States, and those hot dog cars don’t run themselves. That task is handed out to a set of skillful drivers who meet a surprisingly specific list of qualifications.

How to become a wienermobile driver

Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images

The process toward becoming a wienermobile driver — or “hotdogger” — is straightforward, but only a certain set of people qualify to apply. The job typically only goes to recent college graduates, so as to give them a hands-on position to transition out of school with.

These young adults are employed by Oscar Mayer for a full year, and receive surprisingly robust benefits during that time. Interested parties are encouraged to apply over on the Heinz website, where qualifications, preferred experience, and the nitty gritty details of the job are lined up.

As far as qualifications go, the job is quite flexible. You must have a bachelor’s degree, and it is preferred, but not required, for that degree to be in “public relations, journalism, communications, advertising, or marketing.” Other desired qualities for the position include strong communication skills, an outgoing personality, and — this one is key — a stellar driving record. A driver’s license and the ability to legally work in the U.S. are clear no-brainers, as is the requirement to be on the road for a full year. The gig starts and ends in June, and hotdoggers are expected to be on the road much of that time.

Applications to become a weinermobile driver are open through Jan. 31.

The salary for a wienermobile driver

Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images

The salary for a hotdogger isn’t great, with the position offering up $35,600 as a base salary. There are benefits attached, however, and the opportunity for travel makes the gig a much more lucrative option. On top of the base salary, hotdoggers will also be provided with a $150 weekly allowance for food and other expenses, fully paid hotel expenses, a full health benefits package, and 18 days of paid time off. There are only six wienermobiles in operation in the U.S., which leaves only 12 positions available each year: Two for each vehicle.

The job invites adventure, given its reliance on travel. While they’re on the road, hotdoggers will have the opportunity to see the country. Previous “classes” of hotdoggers have traveled across the United States and Puerto Rico, stopping in various cities to promote the brand, and enjoying a life on the move. With the benefits included in the job, its an enticing position for anyone with enough freedom to ditch their current digs and set out for a year on the road.