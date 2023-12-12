How old is Ryan Seacrest’s girlfriend?

Aubrey Paige certainly has Ryan Seacrest quite smitten, so how old is she and what is she best known for?

Ryan Seacrest has done it all in the hosting world. From a radio show to singing competitions, and now Wheel of Fortune, he seems to be everywhere, all at once.

Considering how in the spotlight he is, it’s no surprise that many are interested in what’s going on in his personal life. One thing of particular interest is his relationship with his girlfriend, Audrey Paige. For those curious, here’s everything we know about the couple.

Who is Ryan Seacrest dating?

Ryan Seacrest is dating a model named Aubrey Paige Petcosky, who is better known as Aubrey Paige. Working with Genetics Model Management, she’s been in the business for a few years. Paige also lists screenwriting, travel, fashion, and fitness as her other passions, and she’s very clearly a lover of the outdoors, as her Instagram profile snaps show.

Paige is one of five children, and another clear thing about her life is that family is something incredibly important to her. Another thing very important to her is her bond with Seacrest; she’s been a strong supporter of them since they got together and had their first big public outing. She’s shared several Instagram posts highlighting the love she has in her heart for her beau. In a post to wrap up the new year in 2021, Paige shared:

“Safe to say the best part of 2021 was meeting the most incredible man 😍🙌🏼”

It’s safe to say that these two have something special.

How old is Aubrey?

So just how old is Paige? The number of candles she blew out on her last birthday is 26. In an Instagram post highlighting her birthday celebration in November of 2023, she shared that she feels extremely blessed and that it’s been a transformative year.

Paige is also interested in astrological signs and how they shape our lives, shouting out Scorpio season with the celebration of a lifetime, and it looks like she’s on track to keep celebrating all of her big life moments alongside Seacrest for years to come.

How long have Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige been together?

Seacrest and Paige first went public with their romance in 2021, specifically during Memorial Day, which they celebrated in the Hamptons in May. Their immediate bond must have been something special because they’ve continued to build upon it for years, ensuring that they make time for one another in their busy schedules, support each other in their endeavors, and respect one another for what they bring to the table.

When Seacrest announced that he was closing one chapter of his life and going to the next one, she was quick to give him a shout of praise on Instagram:

“Ryan, never have I ever met a more inspiring man. You make it look so easy, but the truth is there is just nobody quite like you. I am so beyond proud of you. Not just for your work ethic, but for your caring heart and the genuine love that you give to others.

I am so excited for this next chapter of your life and our life. May it be filled with total presence, joy and relaxation in every single moment. The best is yet to come.”

The best truly is yet to come for these two.