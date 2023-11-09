How tall is Whoopi Goldberg?

One of fewer than 20 artists to have ever achieved the honor of becoming an EGOT winner, Whoopi Goldberg may not be the most uncontroversial of Hollywood celebrities, especially due to some comments she made in the past, but, nevertheless, to many, she is understandably a very beloved name in the industry.

Talented, creative, humorous, and wise, Goldberg, whose real name is Caryn Elaine Johnson, was born on November 13, 1955, in New York City. If, like me, you pay some casual attention to star signs, the fact that she’s a Scorpio seems to match with this strong presence and inclination to speak her mind without feeling the need to apply certain filters. You can see these characteristics coming forward in the episodes The View, the talk show the multifaceted artist has co-hosted for well over a decade, and in which she often tackles relevant social topics like women’s health care. She’s also shown her dedication to humanitarian causes by being an activist for issues such as AIDS research, LGBT+ and children’s rights.

With this larger-than-life personality, some would probably draw this mental picture that Whoopi has to be fairly tall, while others may have noticed in photos that she doesn’t seem to be that much taller than the average lady. So, how tall is she?

Goldberg’s height

Photos via whoopigoldberg

The Color Purple actress is an inch taller than the average American woman. Goldberg stands at 5 ft 5 in, or 165 centimeters, with a shoe size of 11 US or 41.5 EU.

You can keep up with Goldberg, her thoughts, and opinions by watching The View, which airs on ABC during the weekdays at 11 am ET and has a duration of 1 hour.