How to fix “A server with the specified hostname could not be found” error on Apple Products

If you’re experiencing problems with your Apple devices, you’re not alone. Systematically, the devices can begin acting up with outages, resets, upgrades, etc. Let’s be honest; sometimes technology isn’t executed perfectly — it could just be an off day for your phone, tablet, or laptop.

So what can you do if you notice an issue with your device? A few options can help get your Apple products working smoothly again. First, we recommend checking Apple for a status update so you can see if it appears to be an isolated issue or a global problem.

The message “A server with the specified hostname could not be found” can pop up for several reasons, and some of the fixes are simple, some are related to outages, and some require a bit more detective work.

Check the Apple system status page

You can always check the status page for Apple system status, which will show you in a direct way which apps are working and which are experiencing an outage.

Apps like iCloud, maps, arcade, photos, iMessage, and FaceTime can all falter, so keeping up with the support page is essential to see which outages are fixed and which continue to have problems throughout the day.

What can you do with your devices?

An option to potentially help with an outage message or any problem you’re experiencing is to reset your phone. There are a couple of reset options, but it’s always advisable to have your phone backed up before using them. Since it’s impossible to anticipate an outage happening — it’s good to back up your devices often in case a hard or factory reset is required.

Apple confirms that a force restart can help an idle apple device. Here’s how you can force restart your iPhone — as shared by Apple support. The ways to force restart the phone depend on its model.

Restart the app

You can, and should, always start with a simple restart of the app. Apps service users globally every day, and it’s possible to get overwhelmed or to lag from time to time. Sometimes a restart of the app will help fix an issue with speed or a pop-up when trying to open it.

Perform a force restart

Apple support lists the following steps on restarting your iPhone; it’s best to ensure you follow each step so the process is completed correctly.

To force restart iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XR, or any iPhone 11, iPhone 12, or iPhone 13:

Press and quickly release the volume up button

Press and quickly release the volume down button

Press and hold the side button

When the Apple logo appears, release the button.

Force restart for iPhone 8 or iPhone SE iPhone 8 or iPhone SE

Press and quickly release the volume up button

Press and quickly release the volume down button

Press and hold the side button

When the Apple logo appears, release the button.

Force restart for iPhone 6 or iPhone 7

Press and hold both the volume down button and the Sleep/Wake button at the same time

When the Apple logo appears, release both buttons

Resetting your iPhone

We recommend contacting Apple before resetting your iPhone and ensuring that the company thinks this is the best option for your device. Apple support can walk you through the process, but this is the reset that will erase content from your phone and allow you to restore it from a backup.

If your phone is working, resetting is an easy process.

First, go to settings

Then click General

Select Transfer or Reset iPhone

Click erase all content and settings

This puts your phone back to factory settings, allowing you to restart with your device completely.

If your phone is not working, you can plug it into a computer to reset the device. Apple Support shares the steps because they are different for a Mac and a PC. First, you’ll want to connect the iPhone to your computer with a cable.

For a Mac

Select your iPhone

Click General

Choose Restore iPhone

For a PC

Click the iPhone button near the top of the iTunes window

Select Summary

Choose Restore iPhone

From there, you’ll follow the instructions that will take you through the process. Once the iPhone is restored to factory settings, you can set it up like new or select the option to restore from a backup as you navigate the screen prompts.

If you’re still having issues with your phone, tablet, or Mac, you can call or chat with Apple support, and the geniuses will help you through the problems with your devices.