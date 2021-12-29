Hugh Jackman announces he’s tested positive for COVID

Actor Hugh Jackman, who is most well-known for his run as Wolverine in the X-Men series, has announced to the public that he tested positive for Covid-19. Jackman is currently in previews for The Music Man, which is set to open on Broadway in February after being pushed back due to the pandemic. On Tuesday, the actor took to Instagram via video to announce his diagnosis and explain how he’s feeling.

The native Australian spends the video explaining that his symptoms are mild and he’s doing fine, which is good for any fans to hear. As for The Music Man, performances have been canceled through Saturday, though Jackman won’t be returning to the stage until January 6th. He is fully vaccinated and hopes to make a full recovery during his time in quarantine.

Jackman’s announcement of testing positive and The Music Man closing for the week is on the heels of many other Broadway shows shutting down due to Covid outbreaks within the cast. Previews and performances alike have had to pause shows due to a surge in Omicron cases.

Fans of Jackman have been vocal in wishing him well and sending their well-wishes via social media. He has many people in his corner hoping he gets better and awaiting his return to the stage.