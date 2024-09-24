‘I am terrified of that part’: Zendaya confirms which aspect of her career she’d rather do without

Zendaya is celebrated as one of the most brilliant acting talents of the younger generation, and it’s a title that is well-deserved as she continues to deliver exceptional performances, including her work in Euphoria, Dune, and Spider-Man: Homecoming (to name but a few). As her star rises, so does the public interest in her life, which has not always been welcome.

Zendaya and her co-stars Timothee Chalamet and Austin Butler recently attended a New York City screening of their film, Dune: Part Two. While there, moderator Erik Davis asked them if they felt there were similarities between their experiences of fame and the film’s Messianic cult. Zendaya used this question as an opportunity to get candid about the pressures she faces.

“I feel like, often, I am not cut out for that part of it,” she said, as reported by Elle. “I do love my job, I’m so grateful. I love doing the work, I love being on set, I do love moments like this — don’t get me wrong, but I am terrified of that part of it, often.”

Zendaya reveals how she has adapted to her celebrity status

One of the ways the actress has adapted to her celebrity status is by expressing herself through fashion. She has worked with longtime stylist Law Roach to find a wardrobe that serves as a layer of protection (while still looking flawless). “I was a shy kid, always have been, and so this part isn’t natural — that is a huge reason why fashion became important to me because it became like armor to pretend to go out and do the job,” she confessed.

This is not the first time Zendaya has highlighted the impact her clothes have. “Fashion is something I’ve always used as an outlet, a tool — ultimately, I think I am a more shy person, so it allows for me to create this persona, this character that I get to live in for the day,” she said in an interview with BBC One Show earlier this year.

In the chat to promote Dune: Part Two, Zendaya admitted to being unable to “fully relate” to Davis’ question, but addressed how she would like people to see her: for her, not as a celebrity! “I don’t necessarily know if I want or can handle all of that or want [that] — some people that’s part of it, they enjoy the power that comes from it, and I don’t know if that’s for me,” she said.

There is undeniably a dark side to fame and the pressure and toxicity that comes with it. Fans also feel they should have access to celebrities because they have chosen to live their lives in the public eye. Zendaya’s willingness to admit her fear regarding her celebrity is important, but she’s not the only star to have made comments like this. Many will remember the recent remarks made by singer Chappell Roan as she addressed how fans have crossed boundaries, making her feel uncomfortable and violated.

Do we need to do better as a society and stop viewing individuals in the entertainment industry as demigods?

