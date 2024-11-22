‘I can’t even look at Leo now or I’ll cry’: Kate Winslet’s reunion with Leonardo DiCaprio at a special screening in Los Angeles almost left her in tears

Every time the two are together, someone ends up crying. 27 years ago, it was the whole world, and now, it’s Kate Winslet herself.

Recommended Videos

Years or decades may pass, but Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet will be one of the best pairings on-screen forever. What the two did in 1997 (credits to James Cameron, too) is enough to make grown men cry even today. But can such undeniable on-screen chemistry exist without an equally profound friendship behind the scenes? Well, the two have proved that their friendship is no less heartwarming than the love story of Jack and Rose — minus their doomed fates.

At a recent screening of Winslet’s upcoming film Lee at the Harmony Gold Theater in Los Angeles, DiCaprio reunited with the actress and gave fans a reminiscence of those “aw” moments we had during Titanic. And despite 27 years of their partnership and counting, their sparks haven’t dimmed a bit. While speaking at the screening, DiCaprio did not hold back on expressing his admiration for Winslet, introducing her as “one of the great talents of [his] generation.” (via Variety)

DiCaprio also highlighted to the audience how Winslet “dedicated herself to the film and to honoring Lee’s legacy for over the course of nine years” before the film turned into the beautiful masterpiece it is today. For the unversed, Lee is a biographical drama film about Lee Miller, who began her career as a model before joining Vogue magazine as a war correspondent and photographer to document World War II.

“I remember her speaking about this to me personally. This has been a massive passion project for her, and it’s a journey that speaks to the depth of Kate’s passion and her dedication to telling stories that need to be remembered.”

Though the film is yet to have a release date in the U.S., it made its way to the U.K. theaters on Sept. 13, 2024. But even without a nationwide release, the magic of Kate Winslet’s performance has clearly cast a spell on Leonardo DiCaprio. During the screening, DiCaprio couldn’t help but gush over her, calling her work in the film “nothing short of transformative.” Oh, and he didn’t stop there:

“I continue to be awestruck. I continue to admire your strength, your integrity, your talent, and your passion to every single project that you create.”

After DiCaprio left the stage for Winslet to take over, she was clearly touched by his words so much that she found herself fighting back tears. “I can’t even look at Leo now or else I’ll cry,” she confessed to the audience, and honestly, who could blame her? If DiCaprio ever spoke about me with such passion for even a second, I’d be a running fountain before the end of it. I’d be in a Titanic wave of emotions, if you may.

When Variety posted about the heartfelt event on X, users were quick to demand the iconic duo “in another movie with a happy ending.” One user also boldly asserted how DiCaprio and Winslet’s friendship is the “only Hollywood friendship that many would like to see end in romance.” Others soon followed the same lead, leaving comments like “Just date already” and “Jack and Rose forever.” While we’re on board with the Jack and Rose nostalgia, Winslet is already happily married so the dating part is off the table. But a Titanic reboot or sequel? One can dream.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy