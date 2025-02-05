Forgot password
George and Amal Clooney at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016.
Photo by Georges Biard/Wikimedia Commons
Category:
News
Celebrities

‘I can’t tell you that’: Umm, why is George Clooney ‘not allowed’ to reveal how he met Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

Were the Hollywood actor and his wife forced to sign an NDA?
Image of Luigi Caler
Luigi Caler
|

Published: Feb 5, 2025 04:44 am

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no strangers to Hollywood’s A-list crowd and have effortlessly secured friendships and connections with some of the biggest names in the industry. But when it comes to how they first connected with certain high-profile pals, the details remain curiously hush-hush — especially the one involving actor George Clooney.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been spotted rubbing shoulders with sports and fashion couple David and Victoria Beckham, reality TV star Kris Jenner, model Chrissy Teigen, television host Oprah Winfrey, and Meghan’s former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer.

However, to this day, one of their most intriguing friendships is with George and Amal Clooney, who were among the 600 elite guests Prince Harry and Markle invited to their royal wedding at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018. At the opulent ceremony, the couple seemed to have been given special treatment as they were seated alongside some of the notable names in the monarchy. For instance, they were sitting with Lady Carolyn Warren and Viscount Linley. Warren is the wife of John Warren, the late Queen Elizabeth’s bloodstock adviser, while Linley is Princess Margaret’s son.

Considering that Markle only started dating Harry two years before the wedding, it was curious how she got close to a Hollywood A-list star and his wife in a short period. At the same time, it was a big mystery how Clooney and Amal secured an invite to a big royal event and when Clooney was asked point-blank about it, he downright refused to spill.

Weeks after the wedding, Access Hollywood host Scott Evans pressed the Oscar winner in a playful game of “True or False,” asking how he first met the Sussexes. Surprisingly, Clooney’s response was very cryptic, saying, “I can’t tell you that… I am not allowed to,” as reported by Express. His wife, Amal, also played it coy after being taken aback by the inquiry. She sidestepped any juicy details and instead offered a more polished response: “We are really happy for the bride and groom. I think they are going to do great things in the world together.”

The couple’s statements continue to intrigue royal fans today as it seems they’re forbidden to disclose how they got into the royal couple’s circles. In comparison, details about Markle’s friendships with other celebrities are out there. For instance, it’s well-known that she and tennis superstar Serena Williams first at the 2010 Super Bowl and met again at the same annual event in 2014. Their casual interactions led to them becoming close, and now they are the best of friends, according to People.

While the Clooneys are hesitant to divulge information about their close ties with Markle and her husband, Finding Freedom authors Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie detailed in their book that George and Amal actually hosted the royal couple at their sprawling British estate in Sonning, Oxfordshire, on at least two occasions.

Additionally, when Prince Harry and his wife jetted off to Lake Como for a luxe getaway, they stayed at Clooney’s Italian villa. Even Harry’s cousin, Princess Eugenie, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, were in attendance. During their stay, the Duke of Sussex had a blast playing with the Clooneys’ twins. It’s unclear why the actor and his lawyer wife are reluctant to share this and more details about their friendship with the public.

