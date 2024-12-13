‘Very difficult position’: Princess Eugenie breaks silence after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle test her loyalties on Christmas Day

Princess Eugenie has always been close with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle so it’s not surprising if she gets invited to spend Christmas with them across the pond. But the invite has reportedly only put her on a tough spot with the Royals who also expect her to spend the holiday with them in Sandringham.

A source said the Sussexes have invited Eugenie and her family “to join them in California during the holidays” and this has put the Princess in a “very difficult position” because “she has also been invited to Sandringham.” Christmas for the Royals is usually spent in Norfolk, where they do the traditional Christmas walk to and from St. Mary Magdalene Church for the morning mass. After which, they participate in a walkabout to greet and talk with the waiting crowd gathered outside.

Last year, the York family participated in this tradition. Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson were welcomed to the gathering and Princess Eugenie, along with her husband Jack Brooksbank, and her sister Princess Beatrice with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, were also there.

While it’s unclear where Princess Eugenie will spend Christmas Day, insiders claimed that she wouldn’t want to miss this year’s Christmas Walk. But she’s considering spending New Year’s Eve with Harry and Meghan in California.

Following reports about the Christmas invite from the Sussexes, Princess Eugenie took to Instagram to share a part of her world with the public, her desire to “showcase her love of art” through a series of photos of paintings. She wrote: “Introducing the first in my new series showcasing my love of art. As some of you may know, I am a huge lover of art & a director at @hauserwirth – throughout 2025 I hope to share more of that part of my world with you.”

Christmas in Sandringham this year will be a huge gathering with extended family expected to participate, which is reportedly just how King Charles III wants it. Queen Camilla’s son from her previous marriage, Tom Parker Bowles and his family, will be joining for the first time. Unfortunately, this is the sixth time that the Sussexes have not been invited after they quit their royal duties in 2020: Christmas in 2019 was spent in Canada and in America for the succeeding years.

Princess Diana’s brother, Earl Charles Spencer, has reportedly invited Harry and Meghan to spend Christmas in Althorp. But the couple is hesitant to accept the invite because they’re said to be nervous that this year will be their last Christmas spent together as a family in America amid the threat of the Duke’s U.S. visa being revoked under the incoming Trump administration.

It’s believed that they could spend it in Portugal where they have reportedly bought a holiday home to be closer to Princess Eugenie and her family. There’s no doubt that the Sussexes have maintained a close bond with the Princess and her family.

She’s been visiting the couple in America and even appeared in the Harry and Meghan Netflix series playing with Prince Archie. Insiders claimed that she is keen for her sons August, 3, and Ernest, 1, to form a bond with their cousins Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, who last visited the U.K. in June 2022.

