‘I have a bad feeling’: Is Chad Duell leaving ‘General Hospital’?

All it takes is one scene to know that General Hospital’s Michael Corinthos is no stranger to drama. But recently, Michael’s storyline has taken a more intense turn, and there’s been even more drama behind the scenes!

The long-running soap opera has recently shocked viewers with twist after twist. Now, Chad Duell, who plays Michael, will not appear in upcoming episodes. This has caused fans to worry that Duell will be leaving the show permanently. Let’s dive into what’s really happening, and whether Duell is leaving the show for good.

What’s going on in Michael Corinthos’ life?

Currently, Michael Corinthos has a lot on his plate. His marriage with Willow is facing some major turbulence, and a shocking secret involving his uncle, Drew Quartermaine, is just waiting to blow up. Willow and Drew’s “affair” has already spread through their circle, with characters like Nina, Sasha, James, and Ned all getting wind of it. So it’s only a matter of time before Michael finds out, which will inevitably bring even more tension and heartbreak. With this dramatic build up, fans expected to see Chad Duell fully in action. But recently, they noticed that Michael Corinthos looked a little different. That’s because the character has been recast, with Robert Adamson taking over as Michael. This has stirred up questions and concerns among fans.

Is Chad Duell leaving General Hospital?

Fans need not worry — Chad Duell’s exit isn’t a permanent one. He is temporarily exiting the show due to scheduling issues. These shows operate on tight filming schedules, and when an actor has a scheduling conflict, the production sometimes brings in a replacement to keep the storyline flowing without disruption. This kind of short-term recasting keeps the action going and makes sure fans don’t miss out on key moments in the plot.

Also, this isn’t the first time Duell has taken a short break. General Hospital has occasionally had to switch things up when Duell was unavailable, and Adamson has previously stepped in to play Michael during those times. Fans might remember Adamson stepping into the role for a handful of episodes in 2022 when Michael and Willow were embroiled in a legal battle against Nina. Adamson filled in then, and it’s not much different this time around.

If you’re a fan of daytime dramas, Robert Adamson might look familiar. He’s best known for playing Noah Newman on The Young and the Restless from 2012 to 2020. Adamson is no stranger to temporary casting shake-ups and has proven his skills in bringing characters to life even in short stints. He has stepped in for Duell multiple times on General Hospital, so seeing him as Michael Corinthos again isn’t a complete surprise for long time viewers. Chad Duell is expected to return to his role as Michael Corinthos soon. As of now, there’s no word on exactly how many episodes Adamson will cover, but fans can rest assured that Duell isn’t leaving for good. So, while Michael Corinthos’ life is currently a mess on screen, fans can breathe easy about Chad Duell.

