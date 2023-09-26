‘I heard he’s still in there’: Dog owner’s game of hide and seek goes horribly wrong when he locks himself in closet

The dog found a brilliant way to raid the treat bowl with no consequences.

Dogs are smart… to a point. No matter how intelligent a dog may be, they’re still not as smart as a three-year-old. This was on full display recently in a viral TikTok where a dog accidentally locked its owner in a closet during a game of hide and seek.

In a video captioned “Send Help,” user fireupforjesus updated the world on his situation from the closet.

“I can’t make this stuff up. So I was playing hide and go seek with my dog … and I ran to hide in the closet. I closed the door but I didn’t realize he closed the other door behind it.”

The dog, named Milo, inadvertently locked his owner in the room by opening a different door and lodging the door of the closet in place. The door wouldn’t open more than a crack, and a crestfallen Milo whined outside of the door waiting for it to open.

“The other door is pushed into this one’s door handle,” he said. The man tries his best to fit his arm around to let himself out but to no avail.

After furtive pushing he realizes he might just break the door.

“Milo can you help me?” he asks the dog. “Yeah, I don’t know what to do either.”

Then the video ends. What happened to this man? Is he still in the closet? Will his love for Jesus sustain him during this difficult time? How did he get out?

By the way, a blocked door is almost certainly a fire code violation. God forbid there was a fire or something, and you get stuck somewhere like that.

Here’s what AIE Fire Protection Services had to say about that.

“Your building’s occupants must be able to open all exits quickly and easily. There should not be a special tool, key, or any unusual ways of opening an exit door to leave the building safely.”

Not that a closet is an exit, but the door to the room is an exit, and he can’t get out that door if he’s locked in the closet. Logic! Sounds like a lawsuit waiting to happen. OK, back to the important stuff: what happened!?

Fortunately, we’re not the only ones dying to know, as commenters said things like “I heard he’s still in there” and “if only you had some way to call for help” and “Milo says you live there now.”

In a follow up video, he demonstrated his escape plan.

“I’m redoing this just for you guys,” he said. In the later video, he demonstrates how he put his hand over the door and separated them that way. Kind of anticlimactic, but at least we have closure.

@fireupforjesus Replying to @julie ok you guys are just bullying me at this point 😂😂😂 ♬ original sound – Fire Up For Jesus

If Milo really wants to trap his owner, he’s going to have to try a bit harder than that. Good luck, Milo!