‘I hope they follow through’: Simu Liu mans the picket lines in the hope common sense will eventually prevail

The AMPTP is finally negotiating with the WGA for the first time since the strikes began and Marvel hero Simu Liu is hopeful that the talks will bring the strikes to a positive end for everyone.

In a video shared by The Wrap, we see the Barbie star out on the picket lines supporting the strike. Liu says that the strikes need to end “on the right terms”, instantly winning popularity points for supporting the strike and putting his money where his mouth is. Like Liu says, it’s a good sign that the AMPTP is negotiating but that doesn’t mean the end of the strikes just yet.

“I think a willingness to come to the table is always a good thing. I hope they follow through. […] We all share a hope that the strike will end, but it needs to end on the right terms, it needs to end for the right reasons, and that’s that everybody feels like they’re getting a fair deal.”

The AMPTP works on behalf of the major studios and has been having internal meetings recently to discuss the best path forward. This negotiation marks the first communication between the AMPTP and the WGA since May 1, when talks initially broke down and the strikes began.

The two sides (including SAG-AFTRA) failed to come to an agreement regarding pay rates, and residuals based on viewership, and the WGA also wants processes put in place to protect against AI use in the industry. It’s difficult to know exactly which way these talks will go as Liu states in the video: “There’s been a lot of things that have been said, from the AMPTP side that have not been encouraging.”

However, after such a long stalemate, both sides will have likely re-evaluated their stance and may be willing to compromise. Hopefully, Liu’s attitude proves to be right and the negotiations provide a fair deal for everyone, but it’s hard to imagine this coming to such an easy conclusion.