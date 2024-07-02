‘I just wanna apologize to literally nobody’: Bryton posts a controversial ‘Perfect Match tea’ video on Instagram

Even though Perfect Match season 2 has concluded, the off-camera drama has made its way to Tiktok. Most participants have shared their experience on the show by making fun of the situation while others have addressed the fans directly on Instagram Live.

As fans might know, Dominique Defoe previously revealed that she faced misogyny and homophobia while on the Perfect Match set. She also mentioned that it was her first match, Bryton Constantin, who made uncomfortable remarks about the LGBTQ community. Being a bi-sexual person, Defoe felt she was in fight or flight mode as Constantin “talked down” to her all the time.

Netflix gave Defoe a platform to share her experience with the fans by interviewing her for a Tufum by Netflix article. To the fans’ surprise, Squid Game: The Challange star quickly responded with an apology video on Instagram.

However, it wasn’t a regular apology video. Bryton explained he had nothing to be sorry about. He also mentioned that he stands by what he said as the Perfect Match contestant strongly believes he won’t change his statements.

Bryton has accepted the “villain role” on Perfect Match and believes he has nothing to apologize for

Bryton Constantin admitted that many fans didn’t like his behavior but that doesn’t matter to him. He said that Netflix had made him the “villain” so he is now committed to that role. Referring to Dominique’s accusations of him using “hate speech” against women and people from the LGBTQ community, Bryton said he wouldn’t change his Christian beliefs for someone.

The Netflix reality TV star stated that he feels sorry for people who don’t believe in a higher power. Fans were confused as to who this shade was toward. Later he also posted a video saying that yoga wasn’t a real workout while reflecting on the fight he and Dominique had about, in the villa.

