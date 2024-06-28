‘I would’ve walked out so fast’: Strangers walk into woman’s apartment while she’s changing, but people think there’s more to the story

Renting can be a nightmare for tenants, for some it’s worse than others, dealing with greedy landlords or leasing agents is never a fun time. Sometimes it feels like people who rent aren’t treated as fairly.

In a video that’s going viral on TikTok a woman recorded the moment a leasing agent came through her front door unannounced. Bailey, who posted the video, can be heard telling the strange woman to get out, as she just got out of the shower and she’s not dressed. Despite this, the woman insists that her and another man off camera won’t come into the bathroom and they just “need five minutes” to deal with an issue in the unit. Eventually she does leave, and Bailey claims she called 911 afterwards.

@baileybleu Heres the begining- I got out of the shower to find a leasing agent inside my front door trying to escort 3 men inside my apartment when i also have 2 crazy bengal cats and shes holding my door wide open. Only after I scream out that im naked did one of the men step back and say to give me 5 minutes and I immediately called the police.. ♬ original sound – Bailey

Like I said, being a renter can well and truly suck, and it’s moments like this that make it suck. That being said, it feels like we’re missing some context here, and others who viewed the video went to the comments to voice similar opinions. One commenter just straight out claims that they think the tenant is the problem, “didn’t have time to get dressed but managed to film the entry.” It does seem suspicious, and my gut is telling me there’s more to this story. Another commenter also attacks Bailey, “The wording says, I KNEW you were coming. I’m going to make a video.”

What’s going on?

So who’s the victim here? Usually it’s a cut and dry case of a landlord or leaseholder being scummy, but sometimes the tenants can be the problem too. It’s hard to say, but Bailey did post another video documenting the situation. In the clip, the leasing agent claims that “it’s an active emergency,” and from the sounds of it, the unit below is flooding, perhaps due to a burst pipe. As Bailey’s unit is the one above, it seems that the agent and a plumber were trying to fix the problem ASAP.

Bailey asserts that there is no emergency, and the argument escalates. However, this clip does give us a bit more context. The agent says that the lease Bailey signed says that when there’s a leak, they need to check the other nearby units. Perhaps their communication could have been better, but from the sounds of it, nothing the leasing agent did was illegal. The comments under this video were a mix of people agreeing with the agent, while others recommended Bailey get some sort of emergency door lock.

In the end, you can sort of sympathize with both women. While it sounds like it clearly was an emergency and needed to be solved quickly, people intruding into your home is never a nice feeling. At the end of the day, that is Bailey’s safe space, perhaps she overreacted and got a bit too defensive — but that is her home, after all.

