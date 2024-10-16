Ice Spice’s weight loss, explored

Rapper Ice Spice seems to be taking a break from songwriting and collabing to focus on her health and fitness. The 24-year-old artist, known for hits like “Princess Diana” and her collaboration with Taylor Swift on “Karma,” has had fans talking about her noticeably slimmer figure.

Recommended Videos

In Aug. 2024, during an X Spaces chat, Ice Spice addressed rumors head-on about her alleged use of Ozempic, a type 2 diabetes drug that’s gained notoriety for its weight loss effects among celebrities. The rapper didn’t mince words, expressing her frustration with all of the assumptions.

“I wish y’all never learned the word Ozempic. That’s one thing I wish,” she stated emphatically. “Oh my God, like, what even is Ozempic? What the f*** is that? Genuinely, what is that?”

Ice Spice, whose given name is Isis Naija Gaston, attributed her weight loss to more conventional methods. She cited her rigorous tour schedule, regular gym sessions, and a healthier diet as the primary factors behind her transformation. No pills, potions or magic solution. The rapper, currently on her Y2K! World Tour, suggested that her busy lifestyle naturally led to weight loss.

What’s Ice Spice’s work out routine?

“It’s called the gym. It’s called eating healthy. It’s called being on tour,” she explained. “Like, what the hell? Maybe if I was sitting home all day, it would be easier to stay big.”

To further dispel rumors, Ice Spice took to social media with concrete evidence of her fitness regimen. She shared a video montage of herself working out at the gym, captioning it, “we beatin them allegations bae.” The clip showcased the rapper engaging in various exercises, from weightlifting to cardio, and even showing off her flexibility with splits.

Despite her efforts to clarify the situation, a handful of fans were still a bit skeptical. Comments on her posts suggested that not everyone was convinced by her explanations. However, a lot of her supporters came to her defense, pointing out that Ozempic doesn’t produce the toned physique Ice Spice sports now. This theory seems to check out and shines a glaring light at other celebrities who may have gained their weight loss results through more nefarious means.

This isn’t the first time Ice Spice has made headlines for reasons beyond her music. During the 2024 Super Bowl, which she attended alongside Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey, the rapper found herself at the center of a bizarre controversy. Some viewers accused her of making “Satanic” symbols and wearing “demonic” clothing, including an upside-down cross necklace.

Even though Ice Spice’s weight loss journey and fitness routine have taken center stage recently, it’s worth noting her humble beginnings. Born to a Dominican mother and an underground rapper father, Ice Spice grew up in an ordinary household. Her father, Joseph Gaston, introduced her to hip-hop at a young age, unknowingly setting the stage for her future career. So, if you’re wondering where the body-ody-ody comes from, there’s a bit of a genetic hint in there for you.

I think it’s safe to say that Ice Spice has officially squashed these rumors, not that they held too much weight in the first place. Can’t wait to see who the online Ozempic detectives accuse next.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy