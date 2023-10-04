Who are Ice Spice’s parents? Explained

No matter how many times you’ve tried to escape her, Ice Spice is bound to appear on your timeline. As the music industry’s newest ace, with her iconic red hair, the rapper has certainly secured a lifelong career in music since her debut. Especially now that she’s collaborated with none other than Miss Taylor Swift – I assume you might’ve heard of her once or twice.

Because Karma is kind to those who earn it, Ice Spice has received the fame she undoubtedly deserves, especially considering her humble roots. That’s right, we’re not talking about ‘nepo babies’ when it comes to Ice Spice, even though her fame and ease on camera may suggest otherwise. In reality, the rapper had a very ordinary upbringing, even if she often found herself in music studios as a toddler. So if you’re wondering who raised today’s rising star, here’s all about Ice’s parents.

Are Ice Spice’s parents famous?

Technically, no, her parents are not famous. However, if you’ve long been a fan of underground rap, you might have heard a bit about Ice Spice’s dad: Joseph Gaston. The young rapper has admitted that much of her passion for music is attributed to her father, but she still refuses to share his stage name per her father’s own request, as she told Variety.

“You couldn’t find it for a reason — he’s such a private person, and that’s not even his lifestyle anymore.”

Nowadays, Gaston works in real estate, leaving the underground rap life behind. Nonetheless, the former rapper still vowed to introduce his little girl to some of the most iconic names in hip-hop, and it is safe to say that he unconsciously made his daughter into the worldwide phenomenon that she is today. As for Ice Spice’s mother, Charina Almanzar, she is well detached from the music world.

In fact, her mother was a car saleswoman when she met Gaston at 17. The Dominican’s relationship with the underground rapper did not last long, since the couple divorced when Spice was just 2 years old. Despite her parents’ separation, Ice Spice did not feel alone. As the oldest of five siblings, the rapper often found herself surrounded by her brothers, sisters, and cousins at her grandparents’ place while both her parents worked.

A last piece of information that you might find interesting, is that Almanzar and Gaston actually named the rapper Isis Naija Gaston. I know you might’ve thought her real name was Ice Spice, but you can never trust anything these days.