How did Ice Spice get famous?

Young artists come and go like the wind, and it can be hard to know which up-and-comers will pass the test of time. One-hit wonders can define a decade only to disappear from the charts with their next release. But every so often a new artist will explode onto the scene and their unique sound, look, or style cements them into the cultural zeitgeist. Ice Spice, a rising drill and rap artist, may have just begun her climb to the top, but the young singer is already rocketing to fame. The femcee started her climb in 2021 and is already smashing glass ceilings. After just a few years, the gorgeous 23-year-old has already found her spot in the limelight and she isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Despite her recent debut, the artist has already partnered with big names like Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj, but how did someone so young catch the attention of so many?

Who is Ice Spice?

Ice Spice, whose given name is Isis Gaston, came from humble beginnings in The Bronx, USA. Her parents were still in their teens when she was conceived, and while they gave it their best shot, the young parents ended up getting divorced when she was only two years old. Her parents eventually married new spouses, and each had two more children in their new relationships, making Ice Spice the eldest of five. She took her role seriously and tried to be a good role model. She told legendary artist Erykah Badu that being the only child from a broken home used to make her jealous of her siblings’ stability. Now she knows it makes her special.

Her parents were very busy with work – Ice Spice is very private, so not much is known about her family, save that her father is an underground rapper – and frequently left her at her grandparents’ house, where she spent her days with her cousins. She attended Catholic school and is still a devout Christian, and blames the restrictive school for how expressive she is now. Her father influenced her to love music, and her parents played women’s power anthems from singers like Erykah Badu, Lil’ Kim, Foxy Brown, and Remy Ma, all incredible vocalists with powerful messages that inspired her to pave her own path to stardom.

After high school she was tapped by the school SUNY Purchase for her phenomenal volleyball skills, and while attending, she met her regular collaborator and producer, RIOTUSA. With his help, she started building her name as a performer through TikTok, SoundCloud, and Instagram. TikTok has launched plenty of careers over the last few years, from Jordan the Stallion to Jackie Miskanic, but Ice Spice has managed to capitalize on her viral moments.

How did Ice Spice get famous?

Ice Spice started singing and dancing on TikTok but didn’t find much success until 2021’s “Buss It” challenge took the platform by storm. Her video blew up and brought followers flooding in. She used the traction to launch her SoundCloud debut song, “Bully,” which didn’t manage to capitalize on the 15 minutes of fame, but her second single did. “No Clarity’” coincided with the singer’s choice to stop wearing wigs and rock her natural blond curls, a move that brought more fans and solidified her unique look.

She capitalized on social media, and her third release, “Name of Love,” gained traction on Instagram, repeatedly used as a backing track for reels. Her sudden appearance on the scene, and her father’s status as an underground rapper, led to accusations that she was an industry plant —much like Avril Lavigne’s debut in the early Aughts. The claims were baseless, and the femcee pushed back on her detractors, before silencing them with yet another viral favorite with, “Munch.” The song got her on the mainstream radar, and she was quickly picked up by Capitol Records.

Her first album landed made her a major hit in New Zealand with “Bikini Bottom,” and “In Ma Hood” finally landed her on the Billboard Top 100. Since she took off, the singer has collaborated like crazy. She has partnered with musicians like Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift, and PinkPanthress, as well as modeled for Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian’s fashion lines. Ice Spice doesn’t intend to stop at singing. She has aspirations of becoming an actress, and hopes to start pushing into the world of cinema as soon as possible. If her acting skills are half as honed as her freestyle raps, there’s no doubt we’ll be seeing plenty of the artist in the future.